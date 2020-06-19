Cascades Launches a New Packaging Line for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Industry

KINGSEY FALLS, QC – Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in eco-friendly recycling, hygiene and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new range of Cascades Fresh packaging products for fruits and vegetables. Designed for producers, packers and retailers, Cascades Fresh packaging solutions meet the needs of this key industry while also addressing consumers’ concerns about the environmental footprint of their foodstuffs.

Through this new range of products, Cascades brings the circular economy to life by using different types of cardboard and recovered plastics to offer a full and multi-material range of eco-friendly, recycled and 100% recyclable products to reduce the environmental footprint of packaging used in the produce sector. The various products include trays made from PETE, LDPETE and cardboard, baskets, carriers and corrugated cardboard boxes as well as a number of sturdy and leakproof options.

These packaging solutions:

Preserve the freshness of fruits and vegetables from harvest to the table;

Facilitate transportation across the supply chain;

Provide visual appeal, capturing the attention of consumers;

Comply with FDA and Health Canada’s food safety requirements.

“Cascades has been providing eco-friendly solutions for the food industry for decades, including trays, cup carriers, boxes and a wide range of packaging for producers, wholesalers and retailers. With the launch of Cascades Fresh, we are refining our service offering and reaffirming our leading position in the growing packaging solutions market, all while enabling consumers to eat fresh. As enjoying food is part of our daily lives, our aim with these solutions is to make it easier to get fresh food to the table while also minimizing the impact on the environment,” said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.

To see the entire line of Cascades FreshTM packaging products please visit cascades.com/en/products-services/packaging/food-packaging.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 12,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades’ shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.