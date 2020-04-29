Castellini Group of Companies Announces New Phase of Growth Plan

Cincinnati, Ohio – The Castellini Group of Companies, one of the largest fresh produce distributors in the United States, announces new phase in the company’s growth plan.

The landscape of our industry continues to change at a rapid pace. We are experiencing this now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of our 125 years of operations, Castellini has responded to evolving business landscapes by inventing or adopting the innovations necessary to meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.

During these difficult times, the safety and well-being of our employees and our customers is our top priority. While we have taken significant steps to adjust our daily operations to adhere to or exceed the guidelines and direction provided by our government and various health organizations, we have stayed on schedule with our plan to strengthen our business.

Today, we are excited to share the realization of the first phase of our two-fold plan that capitalizes on Castellini’s full-service capabilities, and introduces an even easier, more agile, efficient and technologically advanced way to partner with our companies, customers and our growers/shippers.

First, we are pleased to announce the completion of the expansion of the Castellini Company facility in Wilder, KY to now also house Crosset Company and Grant County Foods. This combination of our business lines into one expanded facility will allow our organizations to provide our customers with a new level of efficiency and service. The fully integrated company retains the Castellini name.

Second, we are unveiling a newly updated logo, wordmark and color palette for our companies to unify under the Castellini brand. This also includes an updated website, with online ordering and order tracking capabilities to be available in the near future. “Under this unified banner, all our products and services will tell a single story that is clear and consistent. We will continue to engineer and design better, simpler solutions for our customers,” says Brian Kocher, CEO & President of Castellini: “Our goal is very clear: to be an indispensable value at every touchpoint in the supply chain.”

“We will introduce our new identity to the industry over the next several months and are looking forward to adding our new, custom designed operating system to our toolbox later this year as well.”

We have great assets, great expertise and the financial strength to continue as a leader in the produce industry. We are deploying all these resources and our human touch on behalf of our customers to deliver a better way, simply.

We are looking forward to more actively communicating our culture and our promise to our customers and our industry partners with updated brand messages and a renewed confidence in our purpose.

Website: www.castellinicompany.com