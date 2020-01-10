Castellini Group of Companies Announces Next Phase of Growth Plan

Cincinnati, Ohio – The Castellini Group of Companies, one of the largest fresh produce distributors in the United States, announces the next phase in the company’s growth plan.

The landscape of our industry is changing at a rapid pace. In our 125 years of operations, Castellini has invented or adopted the innovations necessary to meet or exceed our customers’ expectations.

Anticipating what’s next, we are excited to share a two-fold plan that capitalizes on Castellini’s full-service capabilities, and introduces an even easier, more agile, efficient and technologically advanced way to partner with our companies, customers and our growers//shippers.

First, we are pleased to announce the physical expansion of the Castellini Company facility in Wilder, KY to now house Crosset Company and Grant County Foods. This investment to combine our business lines into one expanded facility will allow our organizations to provide our customers with a new level of efficiency and service. The fully integrated company will retain the Castellini name.

Second, we are unveiling a new integrated supply chain technology solution designed to drive operation excellence and add value to our customers and grower/shippers.

Advantages of our custom designed operating system:

Provide customers and grower/shippers more online, digital services than ever before including account portals, online ordering and digital inventory availability.

Employ advanced technology to help us plan, service and manage our operations at the highest efficiency.

Deliver the highest quality product in any given market condition by rotating inventory even more quickly and plan inventory movements more efficiently by consolidating inventory from three different locations.

Back-office automation that will consolidate orders, inventories, and accounting functions such as billing, payables, and receivables. Customers will only need to contact us once to access all of the products and services of the group.

We have great assets, great expertise and the financial strength to continue as a leader in the produce industry. We are deploying all these resources and our human touch on behalf of our customers to deliver a better way, simply.

“Our goal is very clear: to be an indispensable value at every touchpoint in the supply chain. We will continue to engineer and design better, simpler solutions for our customers.” remarked Brian Kocher, President and CEO, Castellini Group of Companies.

We will execute this transformation over the next eight months. In the near future, we will launch a fresher and updated Castellini branding campaign that reinforces the unique aspects of our culture and articulates our promise to customers. Stay tuned for additional branding news.