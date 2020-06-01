Castellini to Ensure Produce Freshness Across the Supply Chain with Blue Yonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Consumers continue to demand increased freshness and availability from produce suppliers whether it be their local grocer, restaurant, or convenience store. That’s why Castellini, one of the largest distributors of fresh, local, and organic produce in the United States and a premier service wholesaler since 1896, has selected Blue Yonder to help them transform their warehouse capabilities to be able to quickly deliver the right amount of product to these various channels without sacrificing quality. Castellini’s long-time business partner, enVista, will provide the implementation services.

Castellini provides produce and floral sourcing and delivery; value-add services like packaging, ripening, and sortation; and warehouse and transportation services. The company delivers the highest quality produce from growers and national brands, including more than 400 organic and more than 1,200 conventional produce items. Castellini is expanding its current supply chain services to provide even more customized offerings and programs to its customers, all the while leveraging its robust regional transportation network to monitor, track, and trace customer products from pick-up to delivery. To meet the growth in demand for these services, the company is in the process of consolidating several of its warehouse locations into one, state-of-the-art facility. As a result, Castellini had outgrown its legacy warehousing system.

By implementing Blue Yonder for end-to-end visibility into its supply chain, Castellini will have greater inventory visibility for its customers, operational improvements, expanded value-added service tracking, and better orchestration of warehouse tasks.

“We chose Blue Yonder to help meet our company’s vision of being an indispensable value at every touchpoint in the supply chain ecosystem. Together with Blue Yonder and enVista we look forward to building and implementing solutions that will help us transform our warehousing capabilities,” said Dan Taylor, chief information officer, Castellini. “Blue Yonder’s solutions will allow us to partner with our customers, growers, and shippers in a more agile, efficient and technologically-advanced way.”

Castellini will deploy Blue Yonder’s warehouse management, warehouse labor management, and warehouse tasking solutions, which are driven by Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform. Powered by Microsoft Azure, the Luminate Platform combines rich internal and external data from across a customer’s digital supply chain assets to allow for smarter, more actionable artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based business decisions. Blue Yonder will provide the inventory visibility, optimized coordination of activities and product monitoring Castellini needs to meet customer demands while maintaining profitability.

“The team at Castellini was looking for a way to meet their long-term goals as they transitioned their warehouse model while upholding high levels of produce freshness, while reducing food waste. Blue Yonder will help them achieve this, coupled with elevating their capabilities, business and profitability,” said Terry Turner, president, Americas Retail, Blue Yonder. “Together with enVista, we look forward to implementing this project that offers Castellini proven leading-edge technology allowing for end-to-end supply chain visibility.”

enVista is leading the Blue Yonder implementation project by leveraging advanced technology for virtual design sessions and proof of concept amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The go-live is scheduled for fall 2020.

“enVista brings a wealth of experience with Blue Yonder solutions and a long history of success working with clients on a wide range of supply chain projects. We are pleased to be selected as Castellini’s implementation partner. We look forward to completing this virtual implementation and enabling Castellini to continue offering its vital products to the market,” said Jim Barnes, CEO, enVista.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about the Luminate Logistics solutions

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) provides seamless, friction-free commerce, empowering every organization and person on the planet to fulfill their potential. Blue Yonder’s machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to their customers when, how and where they want it. Applying over 35 years of domain expertise, contextual intelligence and data science, Blue Yonder is helping more than 3,000 of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Blue Yonder

15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Ste. 400

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

About Castellini

Founded in 1896 on the original Cincinnati produce terminal market, Castellini is one of the oldest members in the produce industry. With nearly 125 years of industry growth and expertise, Castellini is one of the largest distributors of fresh produce in the United States and the premier wholesale distributor of certified organic and conventional produce. Castellini delivers sustainable, profitable growth for its customers and suppliers, and delight to the communities they serve. castellinicompany.com

Castellini

2 Plum Street

Wilder, KY 41076

About enVista

enVista is a leading global software solutions and consulting services firm enabling enterprise commerce™ for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and omni-channel retailers. enVista uniquely delivers both physical and digital commerce solutions – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omni-channel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com