Category Partners Promotes Jashon Newlun

Category Partners has announced the promotion of Jashon Newlun to the position of Senior Analyst. Newlun originally joined the Category Partners team last year in 2020 as an analyst focused on the core client deliverables including retail sales analysis, consumer research analytics and data reporting platform (CP Conduit) support.

Newlun’s role will grow to cover additional direct client support and consulting, machine learning capabilities and the mentoring and oversight of the Category Partners analytics team.

CEO, Tom Barnes, was quoted as saying, “It goes without saying, as 2020 began to unfold, it was anybody’s guess as to how the industry would be impacted. Category Partners was no exception. As the year progressed and our growth was strong and accelerating, it became obvious very fast that we needed to expand our team with people who could contribute on day one.”

Tom added, “Jashon hit the ground running and never looked back. He has been a key contributor to the success of our team and that of our clients across the perishables industries. Promoting Jashon is really about ‘truth in labeling’. He contributes at a high level and we’re excited to recognize this. Congratulations Jashon!”

Jashon is a graduate of BYU-Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. He grew up in Seattle, Washington and currently lives in Idaho Falls, ID with his wife and their cat Rory. Jashon considers himself a movie buff. He enjoys globe-trotting and is always looking to travel to some new and exotic location. Among his more memorable travels was his time in Eastern Europe where he gained fluency in Romanian.

About Category Partners

Category Partners was founded in 2008 by two large grower/shippers to share resources and coordinate programs, in support of business and consumer insights in the retail channel. CP’s core capabilities include: data integration and visualization via CP Conduit, technology solutions, analytical and business consulting services, consumer/market/retail/category research and go-to-market strategies. Category Partners is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID with offices in Chicago, IL, Laguna Hills, CA and Wenatchee, WA.