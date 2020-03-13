Caul-ing All Cheese Lovers: Cece’s Veggie Co. Debuting Cauli & Cheese

AUSTIN, TX – Cece’s® Veggie Co, an Austin, Texas-based food brand known for shaking up the produce department with veggie reinventions, has launched Cauli & Cheese, a heat-and-eat offering with all the creamy cheese you’re craving without the carbs and calories! Cece’s is expanding its cauliflower offerings to meet cruciferous plant (that’s veggie nerd language for cauliflower) demand, along with rising demand for grain-free, plant-based foods. Cauliflower may be the longest food trend in the history of food trends and we’re here for it!

Cece’s® Veggie Co.’s Cauli & Cheese is made from 100% Organic Fresh Cauliflower that is cut into bite-sized pieces and accompanied by a creamy cheese sauce. Cauli & Cheese is gluten-free, keto-friendly, and packs 13g of protein per serving. In a microwave-ready bowl, Cauli & Cheese is ready to eat in less than five minutes for an easy, healthy dinner or lunch on-the-go.

“We’re so excited to add another convenient way for you to get more veggies into your pie hole,” said Mason Arnold, founder of Cece’s® Veggie Co. “Cece’s Cauli & Cheese is a great meal or side dish and I’ve never felt better about eating my mac & cheese. The nutrition, flavor, versatility and convenience will be sure to make this a staple for many people.”

Not only does the mild flavor and creamy texture of cauliflower pair perfectly with cheddar cheese, but this versatile veggie also provides a variety of health benefits in every serving. Cauliflower is low-carb and high-fiber making it a stellar substitute for anyone craving a health-conscious twist on the classic. The fiber helps feed healthy bacteria in your gut to reduce inflammation and promote digestive health. Cauliflower also contains high amounts of vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant to boost immune health while protecting against chronic diseases.

Cauli & Cheese is super versatile — you can sauté, steam, or bake Cauli & Cheese and top it off with your favorite herbs, spices, or proteins. Cece’s® Veggie Co. is dedicated to sustainability, using only certified Organic veggies and fully recyclable packaging.

Cece’s® Veggie Co. Cauli & Cheese has an SRP of $4.99 and is available at retailers across the United States. Visit their store locator to find a retailer near you.

About Cece’s® Veggie Co.

At Cece’s Veggie Co., we believe in simple nutrition. Cece’s is your personal sous chef, prepping 100% organic spiralized noodles, riced veggies and meal solutions that go from pan to table in 8 minutes or less. Cece’s veggies can be enjoyed raw, sautéed as a grain alternative, and in salads, soups and more! Add a fresh twist to breakfast, lunch or dinner with all the taste and texture of your favorite grain-based recipes for a fraction of the carbs and calories.

Cece’s veggies are responsibly sourced, USDA Certified Organic, gluten-free and keto-friendly with no added preservatives. With Cece’s Veggie Co., your daily dose of veggies is just a twirl away. Less prep work. Less clean up. More veggies. More fun. Cece’s Veggie Co. Simple but twisted.

For more information and a variety of delicious recipes, visit cecesveggieco.com.