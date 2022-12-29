CDFA Accepting Proposals For Nutrition Incentives to be Distributed For WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Food and Agriculture Office of Farm to Fork (CDFA-F2F) is announcing that proposals are now being accepted for the 2023 California Nutrition Incentive Program (CNIP) Expansion for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs. CNIP facilitates the purchase and consumption of healthy, California-grown fresh fruits and vegetables by nutrition benefit clients.



CDFA-F2F is seeking project proposals from qualified entities to distribute CNIP nutrition incentives at Certified Farmers’ Markets, Community Supported Agriculture practitioners, and farm stands throughout California. These incentives will be available to shoppers using WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits to purchase California-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Participants should be able to receive the incentive at the time of purchase. Projects that reach underserved populations will be prioritized. This is a competitive process.



Visit the CNIP webpage to view request for proposals (RFP) for the 2023 CNIP Expansion for WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs. The RFP includes further information on the grant program, its implementation timeline and application criteria. Applications must be submitted by email to cafarmtofork@cdfa.ca.gov no later than 5 p.m. PT January 20, 2023.