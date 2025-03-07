CEA Alliance Celebrates Bipartisan Introduction of House Tax Bill to Boost Indoor Farming and Specialty Crop Production

Washington, DC – The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance celebrates the bipartisan introduction of the Supporting Innovation in Agriculture Actin the U.S. House of Representatives by Ways & Means Tax Subcommittee Chairman Mike Kelly (R-PA-16) and Ranking Member Mike Thompson (D-CA-04) along with Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19), Max Miller (R-OH-07), Dwight Evans (D-PA-03), David Valadao (R-CA-22), Jahana Hayes (D-CT-05), Claudia Tenney (R-NY-24), Josh Harder (D-CA-09), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-01), Josh Riley (D-NY-19), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-01), Janelle Bynum (D-OR-05) and Andrea Salinas (D-OR-06)

The Supporting Innovation in Agriculture Act aims to create a new federal investment tax credit (ITC) to support the deployment of CEA technologies and precision agriculture technologies for specialty crop growers.

“The CEA Alliance applauds Chairman Mike Kelly, Ranking Member Mike Thompson, and the bill’s co-sponsors for introducing The Supporting Innovation in Agriculture Act,” said Tom Stenzel, Executive Director for the CEA Alliance. “The Supporting Innovation in Agriculture Act fills an important policy gap for the diverse domestic specialty crop industry and will ensure that producers can leverage innovative technologies to grow more with less.”

The bill has received support from more than 50 agricultural trade associations and organizations including the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the International Fresh Produce Association, FMI – The Food Industry Association, Agricultural Retailers Association, and the CEA Alliance.

The bill has also received support from over 30 state agriculture secretaries and commissioners, including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

More about the bill can be found here

The Controlled Environment Agriculture Alliance (CEA Alliance) is a membership trade association representing and serving vertical farms and greenhouse producers growing fruits and vegetables in a highly controlled indoor production environment. Controlled environment growers employ a variety of agricultural production methods and technology to create optimal growing conditions with rigorous environmental controls. Growers utilize innovative technologies such as hydroponics, aeroponics, aquaponics, and soil-based systems to grow a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. For more information, please contact Tom Stenzel, Executive Director, at Tom@CEAAlliance.com.