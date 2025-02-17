CEA Alliance Welcomes Brooke Rollins as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Washington, DC – The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance congratulates Brooke Rollins on her confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. With notable bipartisan support, the Senate voted 72-28 to confirm Secretary Rollins, who now takes the helm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at a critical time.

“The CEA Alliance congratulates Secretary Rollins on her Senate confirmation today and we look forward to working with her to ensure that controlled environment agriculture remains a key component of U.S. food production,” said Tom Stenzel, Executive Director of the CEA Alliance. “Indoor farming plays a vital role in strengthening domestic food security, expanding year-round fresh produce availability, and reducing supply chain disruptions. We are eager to collaborate with Secretary Rollins and the USDA to support policies that encourage innovation and investment in CEA.”

