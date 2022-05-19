Celebrate 10 Years of California Avocado Month This June

IRVINE, Calif.–Ten years ago, the California Avocado Commission first observed June officially as California Avocado Month and are excited to continue celebrating this long-standing tradition. As an ode to the past ten years, the Commission has enlisted the culinary talents of Southern California-native, Chef Nyesha Arrington, to create two delicious and seasonal recipes that prominently feature California avocados, which are grown by about 3,000 California avocado growers with groves from San Diego to Monterey.

By integrating flavors and techniques from around the world, Arrington has been able to create a style both personal and unparalleled, drawing inspiration from art and her African American and Korean background. Arrington also has been celebrated throughout her career for using farm fresh, locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, which made her the perfect partner to craft customized dishes for this celebratory anniversary.

“It’s hard narrowing down the recipes when California avocados have countless possibilities! However, I love when they are paired with complementing flavors. These California avocados definitely hold their own by leveling up any dish and giving an extra wow factor, making it a California chef’s key ingredient,” Arrington said.

Inspired by how the bountiful flavor and nutrition pair perfectly,Arrington developed two new recipes starring California avocados, perfect for the summer season.

First, Arrington’s California Avocado Crab & Tuna Stack features a beautiful, layered stack of California avocado, crab and ahi tuna, which are combined with heirloom tomato, English cucumber and the perfect amount of spices. Served with taro chips, this recipe perfectly balances cool and spice all in one bite.

For a fresh and light salad featuring delicious summer flavors, Arrington also prepared a Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad. Summer nights are the perfect excuse to break out the barbeque to grill up California avocados and fresh peaches, which are combined on a bed of arugula and crispy quinoa, then paired with a tangy and delicious pistachio-arugula vinaigrette.

Meticulously cared for and picked at their peak, California avocados are a heart-healthy superfood that provide “good” fats to one’s diet. California avocados act as a “nutrient booster” by helping increase the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients like vitamins A, D, K and E. Furthermore, one-third of a medium avocado (50 g) has 80 calories and contributes nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, making it a nutrient-dense choice.

California Avocado Crab & Tuna Stack

Recipe created by Nyesha Arrington for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 6

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 small heirloom tomato, small diced

1/2 cup peeled and small diced English cucumber

1 Tbsp. minced chives

1 Tbsp. minced shallots

1 Tbsp. minced parsley

1 medium lime, juiced and zested

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. Japanese-style mayonnaise

6 oz. jumbo lump crab, picked through to ensure no shells or cartilage remain

6 oz. raw ahi tuna, small diced

4 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, seeded and peeled

1 tsp. sesame oil

5 sprigs fresh cilantro, chopped including stems

1/8 tsp. hot sauce

1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, chives, shallots, parsley, lime zest, olive oil and mayonnaise. Spoon half of this mixture into another bowl. Add the crab to one of the bowls with the tomato-cucumber mixture and fold ingredients together. Add the tuna and half of the salt to the remaining tomato-cucumber mixture in the second bowl and fold ingredients together. Cover and place both bowls in the fridge to chill until ready to use. In another bowl, lightly mash 3/4 of the avocado with a fork, ensuring large chunks remain visible. Fold in sesame oil, cilantro, lime juice, hot sauce, cayenne pepper and remaining salt. Set mixture aside. To assemble, use a 2-inch ring mold. If a ring mold is not available, substitute with a small can (about 2 3/8” diameter) with both ends removed. Evenly spread 1/6 of the avocado mixture to create bottom layer in the ring mold. Next, layer 1/6 of the crab mixture over the avocado and gently press into the mold. Finish the stack with 1/6 of the tuna mixture, gently pressing down. Gently remove from the ring mold by pulling mold off the stack in an upward motion. Repeat five more times with the remaining mixtures to create six stacks. Finally, with the remaining avocado, cut into thin slices and place three thin slices on top of each stack just before serving.

Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad

Recipe created by Nyesha Arrington for the California Avocado Commission

Serves: 4

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 65 minutes

Ingredients

Grilled California Avocado & Peach Salad

1 cup black quinoa

2 ripe, Fresh California Avocados, halved, seeded and peeled

2 medium firm peaches, seeded and halved

3 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, for frying

1 tsp. kosher salt, separated

1 (5-oz.) package wild arugula, 1/2 cup reserved for vinaigrette

1/4 cup no-shell chopped pistachios (optional)

Pistachio-Arugula Vinaigrette

1/2 cup wild arugula

1/2 cup baby spinach

5 no-shell pistachio nuts

1 1/2 tsp. creamy Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey (local if available)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup grapeseed oil (may substitute extra virgin olive oil)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 clove garlic

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. kosher salt, or to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper, or to taste

Instructions

Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Drain well using a fine strainer and spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand, tossing occasionally until dried, about 30 minutes. While quinoa dries, place all the Pistachio-Arugula Vinaigrette ingredients in a blender. Blend on medium speed until combined. Set aside. Once the quinoa is thoroughly dry, heat oil for frying in a large skillet on high until waves begin to form in oil. Carefully add the quinoa, reduce heat to medium and fry until puffed, approximately 30 seconds. Drain the quinoa in a fine strainer to remove excess oil and transfer to paper towels. Sprinkle lightly with salt. On a tray or baking sheet, place avocados and peaches cut side up, drizzle with olive oil and lightly season the avocados with salt. Heat grill to medium high, add avocados and peaches cut side down, reduce heat to low and grill until tender and slightly charred (peaches 5 minutes; avocados 2 minutes). To assemble salad, toss arugula with a small amount of the vinaigrette and place on the platter. Next, sprinkle quinoa on the platter. Cut avocado and peaches into wedges and place onto the platter. Drizzle with vinaigrette. Garnish with chopped pistachios if desired.

