Celebrating a World of Flavors with a Boost of Blue for National Nutrition Month

FOLSOM, Calif. – In celebration of National Nutrition Month®, the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is encouraging consumers to grab a boost of blue as part of an overall healthy diet and lifestyle. Throughout March, USHBC is sharing blueberry recipes, nutrition information, research and more, highlighting blueberries as a smart choice you can make every day. USHBC’s “Blue Crew” – a group of credible, third-party experts including physicians, registered dietitians, fitness professionals and wellness and lifestyle experts – is also creating and sharing custom content such as blog posts, original recipes and TikTok and Instagram content.

National Nutrition Month® is a special time to emphasize the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating and physical activity habits. The annual campaign, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, incorporates a different theme each year – and USHBC is proud to join and Celebrate a World of Flavors in 2022. Nutrition Month content shows how delicious, sweet-tart blueberries invite exploration and complement a variety of unique traditions, international flavors and individual lifestyles.

USHBC also is partnering with SmartBrief, the leading online publisher of targeted business news and information by industry, in March. The partnership includes an e-blast distributed to the eatrightPRO* audience of 90+ registered dietitians and nutrition professionals to reinforce how blueberries can support overall health and nutrition – during National Nutrition Month® and beyond – for their clients and patients.

“During National Nutrition Month®, we have an ideal opportunity to rally around healthful eating and smart choices. This year, we can do that by exploring flavors from cultures around the world to nourish ourselves and celebrate our diversity,” said Cara Harbstreet, MS RD LD, an Intuitive Eating Registered Dietitian and nationally-recognized food and nutrition expert. “Whether fresh or frozen, blueberries offer nutritious benefits and delicious versatility that make them a natural fit in a wide range of global cuisines.”

A boost of blue is like a passport to a world of flavor and nutrition. Blueberries, whether fresh or frozen, offer a variety of beneficial vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and phytonutrients called polyphenols. This group includes anthocyanins (163.3 mg/100 g), which are compounds that give blueberries their blue color. They’re also a good source of fiber, containing 3.6 grams of fiber and only 80 calories per serving (one cup, or approximately a handful). Whether consumers are looking to eat foods that promote heart health, manage diabetes or simply support a healthy lifestyle, including blueberries in their diet is a smart – and tasty – option.

The March promotional campaign represents the first of five “power periods” that are part of Grab a Boost of Blue, a strategic positioning and call to action backed by new tools and consumer research for retailers. Tailored resources from USHBC are available now in the National Nutrition Month® toolkit, including ready-made social media content and digital ads, a consumer tip sheet, a research deep-dive, mouthwatering recipes, eye-popping blueberry images and more. This toolkit will be featured in USHBC’s health professional and retailer e-newsletters.

March is also Frozen Food Month – perfectly timed to coincide with an increased focus on nutrition and healthy options. Blueberries are simple and delicious in every form, and they retain all their nutrition benefits when frozen. Keeping frozen blueberries on hand makes it simple and convenient to choose a healthful option for snacking, cooking and baking. The industry can access resources to promote frozen blueberries in the Frozen Food Month toolkit.

“Consumers crave delicious ways to enjoy nutritious meals and snacks, and USBHC delivers new boosts of blue throughout the year to meet their needs,” said Jennifer Sparks, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at USHBC. “Partnering with health professionals and trusted voices like the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and SmartBrief this month allows us to showcase how versatile blueberries can be.”

About the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council is an agriculture promotion group, representing blueberry growers and packers in North and South America who market their blueberries in the United States and overseas, and works to promote the growth and well-being of the entire blueberry industry. The blueberry industry is committed to providing blueberries that are grown, harvested, packed and shipped in clean, safe environments. Learn more at blueberry.org.