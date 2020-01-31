Celebrating Mexico’s Unique Mango All Season Long Crespo Organic Ataulfo Season Set to Open Sweetly

As mangoes continue to gain momentum nationally, catching up with the rest of the world as the most consumed fruit, the Ataulfo Mango varietal continues to experience rapid growth among diverse organic consumers who tend to be health oriented, well traveled, and have a more sophisticated palette and culinary repertoire.

The Crespo Organic Ataulfo program offers wholesalers, retailers and the home delivery sector a comprehensive, long and strong option, that aims to educate and drive the repeat consumption and allure of Mexico’s unique and incredibly sweet cultivar.

The program, which typically commences in late January in the Oaxaca and Chiapas regions and abundantly flows through Nayarit into Sinaloa, where it ends in late August, is on track to provide ample fruit offerings. The Crespo program is one of the largest organic Ataulfo offerings and has a keen focus on delivering large volumes of definitive sizes, without sacrificing quality and consistency while providing consumer friendly price points.

Crespo Organic is the largest Mexican -direct-trade- organic mango producer and the only grower, packer, shipper and marketer offering consumer direct, commodity and culinary education for the fresh mango category.

RCF Distributors is the US based distribution arm of El Grupo Crespo with proprietary packhouses in Chiapas and Sinaloa- Empaque Don Jorge I & II, warehousing facilities in Nogales, McAllen and loading locations on both coasts with shipping options throughout the USA and to major Canadian cities.

Crespo Organic continues to lead the commodity in educating mango consumers on all things mango as well as the Mexican culture in which the Crespo mangoes are grown. The Ataulfo Mango is deeply rooted in Mexican culture and has a genetic make-up unlike any other mango in the world. This season Crespo will continue to expand the consumer direct- marketing approach to include increased education on the Ataulfo mango, including the pronunciation and history. Look for clever social media educators, videos, in depth reports and opinion pieces from Nissa’s blog Under The Mango Tree, as well as the Crespo signature culinary prowess, offering mango eaters recipes as well as relevant and useful tips, ideas and even a few tricks (how to cut mangoes) from the Crespo Organic Kitchen.

#DontCallMeHoney

The Ataulfo Mango is “Puro Mexico!”

Crespo Organic celebrates and educates the diversity of culture.