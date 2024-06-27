CEO of NEXXT Solutions Marco Bini Featured On The Produce Industry Podcast During West Coast Produce Expo’s Sustainable Produce Summit

Exeter, CA — NEXXT Solutions is proud to announce that CEO Marco Bini was featured on The Produce Industry Podcast during West Coast Produce Expo’s Sustainable Produce Summit (SPS). As a passionate leader in the sustainable packaging and marketing industry, it was an honor to have Marco on the well known podcast.

Marco sat down with podcast host Patrick Kelly to speak on the sustainable packaging industry, realistic alternatives coming to the market, and new innovations in the packaging world.

Marco speaks on his experience as a guest, “I was given a great opportunity to talk about Earthpack as a reliable option for sustainable packaging and some of the successes we and our customers are experiencing with the biodegradable paper bag”

As the CEO of NEXXT Solutions for the last 11 years, Marco’s commitment to excellence and long term value applies to both individuals and organizations. In his business efforts, he prioritizes establishing a market presence for companies to add real value to customers, offer premium solutions, and implement a constant search for quality, execution, and innovation.

SPS serves as an exemplary platform in recognizing excellence in sustainable marketing in presenting and rewarding inspiring and actionable ideas. It is an honor to report that Nexxt Solutions was a sponsor for SPS. Marco believes it extremely important to support this industry and keep its momentum driving forward.

About SPS:

SPS is driven to accelerate the fresh produce industry to grow fresh produce that is kind to the planet. The event gives sustainable industry leaders and innovators to present their ideas and solutions to others in the produce industry who may be interested. SPS rewards outstanding ideas and innovation that embody excellence on this front.

About NEXXT:

NEXXT is a consulting team devoted to providing innovative solutions to the produce industry. We focus on three areas: sustainable packaging, automation, and innovative ideas coming from suppliers and other industries. We strive to provide long-term value to our customers.