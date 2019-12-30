CFIA: Less Than One Month Until New SFCR Requirements; The End of Soft Enforcement; and New EU Requirements

On January 15, 2020, most businesses in the fresh fruits or vegetables (FFV) sector will become subject to new requirements under the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR).

Requirements that will come into force as of this date include: preventive controls, preventive control plans and traceability, including lot code labelling of consumer-prepackaged fresh fruits or vegetables. Growers and harvesters will, however, have until January 15, 2021 to use up existing packaging.

Importer licensing and DRC Membership

As of January 15, 2019, importers of fresh fruits or vegetables were required to obtain a Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) licence from CFIA and a DRC membership (fvdrc.com).

