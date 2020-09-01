CFIA: Picoudi Brand Microgreens Recalled Due to Salmonella

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Produce September 1, 2020

OTTAWA, ON – Les Jardins Picoudi is recalling Picoudi brand microgreens from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

The ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) transmitted an alert to the news media concerning the affected products (in French only).

The following products have been sold in Quebec and New Brunswick.

Recalled products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
PicoudiOrganic Broccoli Microgreens35 g8 13526 00001 63 233
PicoudiOrganic Broccoli Microgreens75 g8 13526 00011 53 233
PicoudiOrganic Arugula Microgreens35 g8 13526 00006 13 233
PicoudiOrganic Arugula Microgreens75 g8 13526 00016 03 233
PicoudiOrganic Coriander Microgreens35 g8 13526 00005 43 233
PicoudiOrganic Coriander Microgreens75 g8 13526 00015 33 233

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Background

This recall was triggered by MAPAQ. A food safety investigation is being conducted. If other high-risk products are recalled, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Related Articles

Produce

CFIA: Various Fresh-Cut Vegetable Products Recalled

November 4, 2019 Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Industry is recalling various fresh-cut vegetable products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described.