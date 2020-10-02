Charlie’s Produce Acquires Muir Copper Canyon Farms

SEATTLE – Charlie’s Produce, an employee-owned, independent produce company serving the West Coast since 1978, has acquired Muir Copper Canyon Farms (Muir), a leading fresh produce and food products distributor based in Salt Lake City. As of September 1, 2020, Charlie’s Produce will integrate systems with Muir to enlarge sourcing options, pricing systems, invoicing and online sales for customers. This acquisition extends Charlie’s Produce’s network of seven distribution centers throughout the West.

Over the past five years, Charlie’s Produce has expanded rapidly through increased services, produce processing, geographic extension and acquisition. The company opened a new distribution center in Los Angeles in 2015, entered the Boise, ID market in 2017 through the purchase of Northwest Produce and added Better Life Organics sales and distribution into its Los Angeles division in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome the Muir Copper Canyon team into the Charlie’s Produce family,” said Jeremy Smith, President of Charlie’s Produce. “We are constantly seeking ways to improve our services on behalf of our customers and grower partners. The addition of Muir Copper Canyon Farms will expand our network to the great Intermountain region. We look forward to working with local growers and maintaining the great customer relationships Muir has established in over six generations of serving this market.”

Since William S. Muir founded his farm in 1850, Muir Copper Canyon Farms has provided exceptional fresh produce, customer service and innovative product offerings to local merchants, restaurants and neighbors. While the company has grown over the past five generations, the Muir family remains committed to the same ideals that William first began to cultivate: Integrity, Quality, Industry, Value.

“We are excited about the transition to Charlie’s Produce and to combine with a respected company that aligns with our values and standards when it comes to fresh food distribution,” said Phil Muir, Owner of Muir Copper Canyon Farms. “Charlie’s Produce will be able to provide us with a more efficient warehouse management and logistics system, as well as enhanced services and products to customers.”

With this transition, Muir will gain greater purchasing power for local, regional and national products, as well as bring in new ones. Charlie’s can also provide a deep personnel force, and offer Muir the opportunity to expand retail capability and allow employees to build equity, which is a great thing. “We look forward to continuing to expand and providing our customers with strengthened service and product offerings that help their businesses continue to thrive,” said Muir.

“We could not have been more fortunate to acquire a produce distributor who is also passionate about produce, their employees, and the success of our customer and partners,” said JV Travers, COO at Charlie’s Produce. “We’re ecstatic about the opportunity to expand our footprint and distribution network and we have a great team of people who are highly customer-centric and dedicated in their roles and responsibilities.

Charlie’s Produce is 100% owned by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan or ESOP. They value the contributions of all of their owners and empower them to have pride in their role at Charlie’s. For more information, please visit www.charliesproduce.com or contact [email protected].

# # #

About Charlie’s Produce

Founded in 1978, Charlie’s Produce is an employee-owned, full service produce company that supplies grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, schools, processors, institutions and the marine industry with a full range of conventional, organic and specialty produce, floral items and a large assortment of fresh-cut and custom-cut produce. Charlie’s operates full-stocking distribution centers in Seattle, Anchorage, Boise, Los Angeles, Portland and Spokane. For more information about Charlie’s Produce, visit www.charliesproduce.com.