Chelan High School Junior Takes Top Prize in WAEF Art Contest

Wenatchee, Washington… On June 8, 2022, WAEF and Corteva Agriscience representatives announced the grand prize winner at Chelan High School with principal Brad Long, the art teacher, Damian Smith, and art class peers in attendance. Chelan High School junior Macie Cowan is the Grand Prize winner in the 27th Annual Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) Year of the Apple (YOTA) Art Contest sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. Macie received a check for $1,000 for her oil painting titled Ascending Apples. Her artwork will be published on the 2022 Corteva Agriscience calendar poster.

Dan Snipes, the representative of Corteva Agriscience, shared this of the art contest announcement, “Presenting a $1,000 check to a well-deserved young artist like Ms. Macie Cowan as the grand prize winner of the YOTA is a yearly highlight for Corteva..“

Thirty-three artwork pieces created with colored pencils, acrylic paint, watercolors, colored chalk, and oil paint were submitted this year. The artwork was submitted from Benton, Chelan, Franklin, Grant, and Yakima counties from 9th to 12th grade. This year judges and WAEF volunteers LaVerne Bergstrom, Geraldine Warner, and Jason Skerlong selected artwork winners on May 18, 2022. In addition to choosing the grand prize winner, the judges also selected two additional winners who received a $250 check for their artwork submissions.

2nd place winner was junior Maria L Garcia Luna from Wapato High School. Her piece was titled Sweet Apples and created with colored pencils.

3rd place winter was senior Morgan Madder from Kamiakin High School. Her piece was titled Sunshine Apple and created with acrylics.

In addition to student prizes, art programs at each of the winner’s schools received a $150 Amazon gift card to purchase art supplies.

The grand prize artwork will be viewed at https://waef.org/event/year-of-the-apple/. Entry forms and contest rules for the 2023 Year of the Apple art contest will be available on December 1, 2022, on the WAEF event website. The deadline for students to submit entries is May 1, 2023.

Annually, Corteva Agriscience produces a poster calendar featuring the grand prize winner’s artwork. The calendar is distributed to agriculture customers throughout central Washington. To receive a copy via the mail, please contact the WAEF office at (509) 663-7713.

The Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charity of Washington’s tree fruit industry dedicated to coordinating, promoting, and developing educational opportunities reflecting the values of tree fruit industry members.