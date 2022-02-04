Chestnut Hill Farms Announces Executive Team Changes

Coral Gables, FL – Chestnut Hill Farms, one of the largest vertically-integrated importers of fresh pineapples in North America with substantial farm participations in Costa Rica, announced leadership changes to its Executive Team and Advisory Board, all effective February 1.

Longtime President and Chief Operating Officer, Raul Romero, is stepping down and taking on a different set of leadership responsibilities as Executive Director of the Chestnut Hill Farms Advisory Board.

“For the past 30 years, Raul has been the foundation of the company’s operational success, and critical in the growth of our company,” said Trond S. Jensen, Chestnut Hill Farms CEO and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

“He has spent more years with Chestnut Hill Farms than anyone else, including myself,” Jensen continued. “Raul is a great leader and mentor, who has challenged us all through the years, making us better through his high standards, guidance and knowledge of pineapples and the fresh fruit industry. His continued leadership on the board will be invaluable and assure continuity as Chestnut Hill Farms enters the next phase of our growth.”

Taking on the President and Chief Operating Officer role is Martin S. Jensen.

“Martin brings valuable experience in all aspects of agribusiness operations, and he has the skills and passion that will guide Chestnut Hill Farms well into the future,” said Romero.

Martin earned his Bachelor’s degree from University of Florida, and subsequently earned his Juris Doctor degree at Florida International University.



Prior to joining Chestnut Hill Farms, he served as Associate Counsel for Gibraltar Private Bank, gaining experience in corporate governance and regulatory issues, negotiating, and managing litigation. He also worked for Sol Group Marketing Company, a Fyffes subsidiary, handling legal and business dealings, such as providing counsel for strategic business decisions, managing the acquisition of a banana plantation in Central America, overseeing key land trusts for farm holdings in Honduras, and managing claims, litigation, and immigration matters. In Costa Rica, Martin immersed himself in the operations of Upala Agricola, a sizeable and successful pineapple farming and packing business.

Since joining Chestnut Hill Farms in 2018, Martin has served as General Counsel, Operations Coordinator, Director of Operations, and in 2021 he assumed the position of Vice President North America Sales, Operations and Logistics.

“Martin’s strategic, innovative, and analytical mind drives him as a change agent at Chestnut Hill Farms,” said Romero. “He has the skills and vision to lead as President and COO. We are extremely enthusiastic about the future with Martin at the helm.”

Additionally, William (Bill) Sheridan will join the Chestnut Hill Farms Advisory Board. Previously, Bill has held senior executive roles at Del Monte, Banacol and One Banana. He brings a wealth of produce experience and business acumen that comes after forty years in the industry. In this advisory capacity, Bill will assist in carrying out the board’s directives in sales and marketing to enhance Chestnut Hill Farms’ service, reliability, customer satisfaction and loyalty.

John Ordman will continue lending his strategic and business acumen to Chestnut Hill Farms as an active member of the Advisory Board. Trond S. Jensen also remains as Chief Executive Officer of Chestnut Hill Farms, as well as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

