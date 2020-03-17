CHICAGO, To Our Valued Customers,

Chicago Indoor Garden is recalling all products containing Red Clover sprouts. It has come to our attention, from the FDA, that our Red Clover sprouts were contaminated with E. coli 0103. This includes the following products that were distributed to Whole Foods throughout the Midwest, Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, and Living Waters Farms. This includes the following products:

Red Clover 4oz. clamshell

Red Clover 2lb. boxes

Sprout Salad 6oz. clamshell

Mixed Greens 4oz. clamshell

Spring Salad 6oz. clamshell

E. coli are mostly harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals and contribute to intestinal health. However, eating or drinking food or water contaminated with certain types of E. coli can cause mild to severe gastrointestinal illness. Some types of pathogenic (illness-causing) E. coli, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can be life-threatening.

People infected with pathogenic E. coli can start to notice symptoms anywhere from a few days after consuming contaminated food or as much as nine days later. Generally, the symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

The Red Clover in question has the “Best By” dates between 12/1/19 through 3/12/20 and may have been contaminated with E. coli 0103. If you have any of the products listed above, please throw them away or return them to our facility immediately. In the meantime, please monitor yourself for symptoms of E. coli poisoning such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

We assure you that we have been working diligently to produce a safe product for our customers. In the meantime, we are continuing to grow Red Clover sprouts with seed from a different supplier to ensure this will no longer be problem in the future. If you have any questions regarding this matter, we are here Monday through Friday from 7am-3:30pm Central. Please contact our office at 773-772-5858 with any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Brian P. Gorman

President of Chicago Indoor Garden