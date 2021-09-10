Chilean Citrus Committee Partnering with Shopkick to Engage Shoppers and Drive Purchases of Chilean Citrus

With Chilean lemons, mandarins, and navels all in bountiful supply, the Chilean Citrus Committee has launched an innovative program with leading shopping rewards app, Shopkick, to educate and inspire shoppers online and incentivize Chilean citrus purchases at the store level. The program launched on August 30 and will run through September 20.

Shopkick is an app that rewards its users for the shopping they are already doing, both online and in-store, such as walking into stores, scanning items in the aisle, making in-app or in-store purchases, and submitting receipts. App users are rewarded “kicks” which can be accumulated and redeemed for cash, products, or a wide range of gift cards.

Chilean Citrus is one of the first fresh produce categories to partner with Shopkick. In addition to discovering information on Chilean lemons, mandarins, and navels on the app, Shopkick users will find seasonal recipes that link back to the Fruits from Chile website. When shopping for Chilean Citrus at select regional and national retail chains, users will be rewarded “kicks” for both scanning Chilean citrus in-store, as well as buying the fruit and scanning the receipt.

Comments Karen Brux, managing director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association, “We were drawn to this program because it allows us to communicate with the citrus shopper throughout the path to purchase, from online discovery to in-store purchase. This program will have a direct, measurable impact on both shopper awareness and demand for Chilean Citrus.”

Adds Jaysen Gillespie, executive vice president of analytics and data science for Shopkick, “The key is for brands and retailers to marry brick and mortar with the digital world. The Shopkick app facilitates this process. We are excited to expand our footprint in the fresh produce industry by partnering with Chilean Citrus to drive meaningful engagement with consumers and, ultimately, measurable results for our partner.”

Chilean lemons, mandarins and navels are available at retailers nationwide.