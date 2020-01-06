Chilean Fresh Fruit Association’s “Super Fruit Bowl” Campaign Offers Chance to Win Tickets to the Big Game

In celebration of the Chilean summer fruit season and just in time for the Big Game, the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association has launched its “Super Fruit Bowl” campaign. The program invites consumers to discover the wide range of fresh fruits available from Chile during the winter months and offers them a chance to win tickets to the Big Game in Miami, Fl. The contest is running on ESPN.com and the ESPN app through January 19, with Chilean fruit ads continuing into February.

States Karen Brux, Managing Director of the CFFA, “This campaign was such a natural fit for us. We’re in the heart of the biggest season for Chilean fruit, with blueberries, cherries, grapes and stone fruit now arriving to North America. With a “super fruit bowl” available to U.S. consumers, this is a great opportunity to attract consumer attention and build awareness for Chilean fruit.” Digital ads and videos appearing on ESPN.com and the ESPN app will drive consumers to a landing page where they can learn more about Chilean fruit and also enter to win 2 tickets and VIP passes to the Big Game, $1,000 in spending money and a 1-night hotel stay.

This new consumer program is just one element of a broader campaign for Chilean Fresh Fruit that will be running through April. Comments Brux, “It’s important for us to build consumer awareness and demand for Chilean fruit, but it’s also essential that we give retailers the support they need to drive sales. Our merchandisers work closely with all industry segments, developing programs that will be most effective for retailers. We also provide weekly crop reports so everyone involved in the sales and distribution of our fruit can make informed decisions based on the latest updates.”

Blueberry and cherry shipments from Chile are well underway. Cherry promotions will continue through January, with blueberry programs going strong through February. Stone fruit will be promoted from late January through March, with grape promotions running from February through April. More information on specific Chilean fruits and available marketing support can be found at fruitsfromchile.com.