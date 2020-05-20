Chiquita Creates Culinary Getaway for World Day for Cultural Diversity

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Chiquita, the world’s leading banana company, is celebrating World Day for Cultural Diversity on May 21 and honoring its diverse workforce and fanbase by sharing banana-centric recipes from around the world. Chiquita works with more than 20,000 employees across 25 countries to supply its nutritious bananas to fans in more than 70 markets. By showcasing a variety of recipes from different countries, Chiquita aims to provide a culinary getaway for people at home.

“Bananas are engrained in various cultural recipes, as they’re one of the world’s top imported food crops,” said Tina Varjabedian, Marketing Manager of North America. “In honor of World Day for Cultural Diversity, we’d like to celebrate our diverse fan base who have inspired us to create a colorful collection of recipes and show how bananas are enjoyed around the world.”

Chiquita also promotes cultural diversity by transforming its iconic Blue Sticker. For example, Chiquita showcased unique designs created by Spanish illustrator and fashion designer Ricardo Cavolo on its bananas in December 2019 to celebrate the end of the year. The brand also recently hosted a ‘Fuel the Fun’ promotion, encouraging fans around the world to submit their own unique Chiquita banana sticker art for the chance to be featured on Chiquita bananas worldwide. Winners were chosen from various countries, including: The United States, The Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Greece, Germany and Austria, highlighting the creativity of the brand’s diverse fan base.

In honor of World Day for Cultural Diversity, Chiquita is encouraging its fans to celebrate other cultures by enjoying a tasty banana recipe from one of the following countries:

Italy

· Miss Chiquita Italian Tiramisu with Chiquita Banana

This iconic Italian dessert combines biscuits soaked in espresso (and Kahlua to taste) as a base, sprinkled with Chiquita banana pieces. Cover with caramel sauce and a mix of whip cream and mascarpone, then repeat until your dish is full. Use cocoa powder to draw Miss Chiquita on top for a fabulous feast.

· Italian Cantuccinis with Chiquita Bananas

These Tuscan Cantuccini are a delicious adaptation of almond cookies. Mix Chiquita bananas, oil and vanilla extract then add to the mixed dry ingredients – whole wheat flour, coconut sugar and salt. Then add almonds and mix well. The special part of this recipe is the double baking – then enjoy these delicious, crisp cookies with a coffee, the Italian way.

· Italian Torta Paradiso with Chiquita Banana

Children love this Italian ‘Soft Heaven Cake’ for its sweet taste and cooks love it for the interesting recipe! Using eggs, butter, sugar, potato starch, flour, vanilla extract and lemon juice and zest, the extra effort of making the cake is well worth the fabulous result.

Germany/Austria

· German Vollkornbrot with Chiquita Bananas and Coconut

For a healthy breakfast that tastes like it came straight from a German bakery, blend Chiquita bananas with olive oil, coconut flakes, cinnamon and lemon juice, then spread the mixture on toasted vollkornbrot, topped by another sliced banana.

· Kaiserschmarrn with Chiquita Bananas and Red Berries

This Austrian scrambled pancake is sure to become a family favorite! Mash Chiquita bananas, egg yolks and whisked egg whites with raisins and vanilla sugar, then cook until golden brown. Tear the fluffy pancakes into quarters, then bake for a couple more minutes. Garnish with more bananas, powdered sugar and red berries for a special breakfast or dessert.

· Chiquita Banana German Strudel with Almonds

This yummy banana dessert is the perfect solution for overripe bananas. Use filo pastry as a base, add chocolate nibs, chopped walnuts and chopped Chiquita bananas with lemon juice squeezed onto them, then roll carefully, glaze with egg, sprinkle with almonds and bake for a tasty treat.

The Netherlands

· Chiquita Banana Dutch Egg Poffertjes

These mini pancakes with buckwheat flour can be made in minutes – just puree two Chiquita bananas with the eggs, add flour, baking powder and salt, and the mix is ready to be cooked like a regular pancake. Serve with powdered sugar and butter on top.

· Filled Dutch Speculaas with Chiquita Bananas, Almond Paste and Almonds on Top

These traditional thin, crisp, windmill-shaped cookies include a dash of delicious Chiquita banana flavor. The cookies are a scrumptious mix of dates, almond flour, maple syrup and warm spices, with a filling of Chiquita bananas, beaten egg and almond paste – yum!

· Cinnamon Ice Cream with Chiquita bananas and Crunchy Dutch Stroopwafel

If you’ve never had a syrupy, buttery stroopwafel, there’s no better way to start than by pairing them with delicious ice cream made from Chiquita bananas, maple syrup and cinnamon. Garnish with caramel sauce, mint and orange zest for a unique flavor explosion.

Greece

· Quick Chocolate Chiquita banana Greek Calzone with Nuts

To make this simple and scrumptious dessert, take a puff pastry and add chocolate spread, then fill with Chiquita banana pieces and chopped mixed nuts.

· Greek Cocoa Chiquita banana Espresso Smoothie

This cocoa-rich smoothie is perfect for a hot summer’s day. To make on your own, chop Chiquita bananas and blend with ice cubes, milk, espresso and honey, then sit back and enjoy in the shade.

To learn more about how Chiquita supports cultural diversity, visit www.ChiquitaBrands.com