Chiquita Donates More Than 10 Tons of Disaster Relief Supplies to Central Americans Impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota

Fort Lauderdale, FL – In the spirit of being a good neighbor, Chiquita is continuing to lead relief efforts for the Central American communities affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota earlier this year. The company has a strong tie to the region, as it has been cultivating its yellow bananas there for more than 100 years. In the aftermath of the recent natural disasters, the company has supported Central Americans by providing resources such as food, medical supplies, monetary donations, and more. To date, Chiquita has donated more than ten tons of various forms of relief aid to those in need.

Chiquita quickly devised a plan of action which began with leveraging its distribution center in Fort Lauderdale, FL as a drop-off location for essential supplies. Since November, more than 2,700 bags of nonperishable food, bottled water, and hygiene products have been collected from Chiquita’s North American headquarters and shipped to Central Americans. The banana brand then offered its vessels and fleets to various nonprofits to safely deliver all relief aid directly to the areas most affected.

“At Chiquita, we are humbled to be in a position to offer essential support to our employees during this difficult time,” said Chiquita’s President Carlos Lopez Flores. “We will continue to lead the charge on relief and restoration efforts to ensure the health and safety of our valued workforce and provide a prosperous future for these resilient communities.”

In an effort to minimize the effects of the hurricanes, Chiquita is continuing to work with various relief organizations, governmental institutions, and healthcare companies to coordinate the logistical transportation and distribution of supplies and donations, as well as to facilitate medical assistance where needed. To date, more than 400 Honduran families have received medical care from Iberoasistencias, one of Chiquita’s medical providers.

“In the wake of a natural disaster such as Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America, it is imperative that we join forces for good to lift up struggling countries and their citizens,” said Luis Suazo Barahona, Ambassador of Honduras in USA. “We’re grateful for Chiquita’s generous relief efforts during this difficult time, which will provide essential nutrition and supplies to families in need.”

To follow weekly updates on Chiquita’s efforts, visit www.ChiquitaBrands.com.