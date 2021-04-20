Chiquita Donates More than Ten Tons of Food and Supplies to Support Honduras and Guatemala Communities Devastated by Hurricanes

Fort Lauderdale, FL – As Central America continues to feel the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Eta and Iota, Chiquita is extending its relief work in Honduras and Guatemala, an area that has been the source of Chiquita’s yellow bananas for more than a century. To minimize the effects on the farming communities and global market, Chiquita has invested in continued support to the area by donating more than ten tons of food and water, medical supplies, and monetary donations.

“In the wake of a natural disaster such as Hurricanes Eta and Iota in Central America, it is imperative that we join forces for good to lift up struggling countries and their citizens,” said Luis Suazo Barahona, Ambassador of Honduras in USA. “We’re grateful for Chiquita’s generous relief efforts during this difficult time, which will provide essential nutrition and supplies to families in need.”

Chiquita’s relief work began immediately after Hurricane Eta struck Central America in November 2020. Since then, the company has been committed to being a good neighbor by providing critical support to its employees and farming communities. Working closely with government officials and nonprofit organizations, Chiquita helped to coordinate the delivery of thousands of bags of nonperishable food, bottled water, and hygiene products from its Fort Lauderdale, FL distribution center. The company also coordinated a regional fundraiser, which resulted in more than $10,000 going directly to relief efforts. Chiquita’s continued presence in the area has helped over 3,000 families receive critical aid in February alone.

“At Chiquita, we’re proud of the work we’ve done in Honduras and Guatemala to date, but we recognize that there is still a long road ahead before our valued farming communities fully bounce back,” said Carlos Lopez Flores, President of Chiquita. “We strive to restore the health and safety of these communities and hope to create a sustainable, prosperous future for generations to come.”

Chiquita as a company has witnessed the lasting effects of global warming over the last 120 years with erratic rainfall, hurricanes and flooding, which negatively impacts the communities and the ability to bring bananas to people around the world. That’s why Chiquita is committed to leading by example to create a more sustainable future through it Behind the Blue Sticker sustainability approach. Earlier this year, Chiquita announced its “30BY30” initiative, a major program to reduce carbon emissions in its operations by 30% by the end of 2030. Chiquita is the first global fruit company to submit its plan to the SBTi (Science Based Target Initiative), which will independently monitor the company’s progress in meeting this goal. The “30BY30” initiative is just one part of Chiquita’s overall approach to tackling climate change and marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s long-standing commitment to sustainability.

To follow weekly updates on Chiquita’s efforts, visit www.ChiquitaBrands.com.