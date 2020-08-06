Chiquita Goes Bananas for BBQ with Four New Summertime Recipes

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Recognizing that many summer activities are looking different for friends and families practicing safe social distancing, Chiquita is offering four new BBQ dessert recipes. Each recipe not only puts a unique twist on classic summertime treats using grilled Chiquita bananas, but will be sure to make this summer special for friends and families to gather outside and create fun, long-lasting memories.

Chiquita bananas are the perfect snack to fuel summer fun and although there is no wrong way to eat them, grilling them enhances their superior taste and quality, highlighting a smoky sweetness perfect for summer taste buds. Full of vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, and vitamins B2, E and C, bananas offer key support for a healthy lifestyle. They also contain natural sugars that provide a steady boost of energy for summer activities at the beach, pool or at home during a barbecue.

“Chiquita is excited to highlight the fun side of summer grilling by blending summertime favorites like s’mores and BBQ, into four new recipes that put a unique twist on the classics with Chiquita bananas,” said Tina Varjabedian, Marketing Manager of North America. “As families continue to be mindful of social distancing, we hope that these recipes can be a part of their summer fun.”

Chiquita’s BBQ Banana recipes feature tasty dishes including:

Caramelized BBQ Chiquita Bananas

Gooey and delicious! Caramelized Chiquita bananas are grilled with indulgent caramel candies and topped with a touch of sea salt. This dish is so quick and simple, but sure to impress at summer BBQs!

Chocolate and Marshmallow Stuffed BBQ Chiquita Bananas

Nothing says summer quite like a s’more. With sweet bananas, melted chocolate, and sticky marshmallows, Chiquita’s spin on this summertime essential will soon become a favorite among kids and adults alike!

BBQ Chiquita Banana Split

Who doesn’t love banana split? Grill Chiquita bananas with maple syrup for a bit of added sweetness and top with sliced almonds for some crunch. Serve with two scoops of vanilla ice cream to complete this timeless dessert!

Cinnamon Grilled Chiquita Bananas BBQ

This three ingredient recipe packs a lot of flavor! Simply coat Chiquita bananas with coconut oil and cinnamon and place on the grill for a tasty vegan dessert that couldn’t be any simpler.

The BBQ Bananas recipes are one of several ways Chiquita is offering support to fans as they continue to navigate through these uncertain times. Chiquita fans can check out a variety of interactive online puzzles, games and recipes for families in need of activities, which can be found at https://www.chiquita.com/playwithchiquita.

To learn more, visit www.Chiquita.com.