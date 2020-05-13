Chiquita Shares A-Peeling Meal Plan and Recipes for Families

Fort Lauderdale, FL – While many people across the country continue to practice safe social distancing, Chiquita is supporting families by offering a seven-day breakfast menu for people looking to find tasty and nutritious recipes that the whole family can enjoy. Recognizing that it can be tasking to find three meals a day for the week that are easy to make and taste great, Chiquita hopes to minimize the challenge of planning by sharing its banana-centric recipe inspiration.

Chiquita bananas are packed with potassium, vitamins and nutrients that offer perfect support for the body and are the ultimate versatile fruit that can be added to any breakfast to make it better. Plus, the week-long breakfast menu allows bananas to be used throughout each stage of ripeness, minimizing waste and trips to the grocery store.

“Chiquita is committed to highlighting the fun side of healthy living, and kicking off the morning with a nutritious breakfast is a simple way to build a daily routine that supports overall wellness,” said Tina Varjabedian, Marketing Manager of North America. “By sharing a weekly breakfast menu, we hope to not only reduce stress and fuel families throughout the day, but also add a smile to the faces of people across the country as they adjust to the ‘new normal.’”

Chiquita’s seven-day menu features sweet and simple recipes including:

Monday: Vegan rainbow bowl with Chiquita banana and fresh fruits

With a sweet coconut yogurt base, the vegan rainbow bowl starts the week off right! Packed with fresh fruits and crunchy granola, this smoothie bowl is loaded with vitamins and minerals and is sure to energize families throughout the day.

Tuesday: Chiquita banana split breakfast with red fruits and peanut butter

Kids will love this healthy twist on one of America’s favorite desserts. Split a tasty Chiquita banana lengthwise and top with red fruits and peanut butter for a protein-packed dose of morning deliciousness and vibrant color.

Wednesday: Easy Chiquita banana pancakes with mixed red fruits and banana chips

These Chiquita banana and oat pancakes are light and fluffy, with a heart healthy boost from delectable oats! Chiquita banana chips and red fruits on top add natural sweetness.

Thursday: Healthy fruit salad with organic Chiquita banana and granola banana yogurt

For a quick breakfast that’s still filling and nutritious, try this flavorful combination. This breakfast parfait features a medley of vitamin-packed fruits including Chiquita bananas, yogurt, and pecan nuts for crunch.

Friday: Chiquita banana granola breakfast in a jar

This a-peeling recipe involves some prep the night before, but it’s totally worth it! Layer yogurt, home-made granola and Chiquita banana slices in jars for a filling treat that is ready in just 10 minutes in the morning.

Saturday: Chiquita banana waffles with blueberries and whipped cream

The perfect leisurely family breakfast, these waffles feature creamy Chiquita bananas both in the mix and in the topping. What could possibly be better?

Sunday: Homemade Chiquita banana and blueberry pancakes

For a special breakfast, these yummy, fluffy pancakes are a great way to switch up the daily routine and use any overripe bananas. Top with maple syrup for those with a sweet tooth.

Chiquita encourages fans to practice safety guidelines set by the CDC while shopping for the ingredients used in these delicious recipes. Best practices include washing hands frequently, avoiding high traffic touch points when possible, and planning ahead to minimize trips. Please visit the CDC website for a full list of safety guidelines.

Chiquita’s weekly breakfast menu is one of several ways the banana company is offering support during these uncertain times. Chiquita fans can check out a variety of interactive online puzzles, games and recipes for families in need of activities, which can be found at https://www.chiquita.com/playwithchiquita.

To learn more, visit www.Chiquita.com.