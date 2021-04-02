Chiquita Teams Up With Nutella For an A-Peeling Collaboration

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culinary creators and families at home seeking Insta-worthy recipes and flavor combinations are in luck! For a limited time, Chiquita has teamed up with Nutella® to give fans new ways to enjoy the world’s most beloved hazelnut spread alongside the world’s most delicious yellow Chiquita bananas. Starting April 1 while supplies last, select Nutella® jar lids will showcase a mouthwatering Chiquita banana bread recipe featuring the creamy hazelnut spread. Fans of this sweet collaboration can check out Chiquita’s social media channels or head to Chiquita.com/Nutella to learn more about the four new recipes developed exclusively for this partnership!

“Nutella is always innovating to bring consumers delicious new recipes, and we are thrilled to be teaming up with Chiquita bananas to accentuate the flavors of our beloved hazelnut spread in a brand-new way,” said Todd Midura, Vice President of Marketing, Nutella North America at Ferrero. “Perfect to enjoy as a wholesome breakfast or sharable snack, these new recipes bring two grocery store staples to new heights and create special moments for families.”

Engaging step-by-step video tutorials showing how to master all-new recipes will be shared across Chiquita’s social channels. The recipes include the new signature Chiquita Banana Bread with Nutella®, Chiquita Banana Buttermilk Muffins with Nutella®, a Quick Nutella® and Chiquita Banana Greek Calzone with Nuts, and Chiquita Banana Sushi Bites with Nutella®.

“Chiquita is excited to kick-off a collaboration with two iconic brands to offer recipe innovation that will unite both of our passionate fan bases,” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America. “We’ve seen a growing demand across blogs and recipe sites for recipes that incorporate Chiquita bananas and Nutella®, so we are happy to deliver this long-awaited partnership to our fans!”

Additionally, to grab the attention of fans in-store, Chiquita has strategically implemented co-branded secondary displays to cross-merchandise the products in different areas of the grocery store. Throughout the month of April, Chiquita and Nutella® are also encouraging fans to show how they pair the brand’s bright yellow bananas with Nutella® by using #ChiquitaLovesNutella on social media.

To learn more about Chiquita’s a-peeling partnership with Nutella®, visit Chiquita.com/Nutella.

About Chiquita Brands International

Chiquita is a leading global produce company that is committed to providing both consumers and customers across nearly 70 countries with the highest quality of fruit and service, making Chiquita the banana of choice. For more than 150 years, Chiquita has been proudly producing great-tasting, superior quality bananas. The brand creates a positive impact by implementing the principles of sustainability throughout all of its business practices under the “Behind the Blue Sticker” initiative. Chiquita’s iconic Blue Sticker has been the seal of approval for high-quality fruit, and a celebration of fun, but it also represents an unwavering commitment to sustainable farming, biodiversity and giving back to the communities in which the banana plantations operate. Great-tasting and convenient Chiquita bananas are fat-free, cholesterol-free and provide a source of potassium, fibers and vitamin B6. To learn more, visit www.chiquita.com.

About Nutella

Nutella® was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We’ve grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May® chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Baby Ruth®, 100Grand® and other legendary chocolate brands.

We’re proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and @FerreroNACorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com