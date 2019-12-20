Christmas Lists to Santa Claus Ask for Mini Munchies

Leamington, ON –Kids of all ages are making their Christmas lists for the holidays but one item that Santa Claus keeps seeing on these lists only comes from Pure Flavor®.

“This holiday season, something magical happened, even more magical than usual. At the North Pole, we were getting letters from kids but something was different. Instead of the remote-control cars, video games, or super doll, it was all about the Mini Munchies™”, said Bernard, Head Elf, The North Pole. With only a few more shopping days until Christmas, the elves are frantically putting the finishing touches on the items to be delivered. “Santa said he wants a couple of packs on the sleigh, he says they are the perfect on the go snack”, said Bernard.

The Mini Munchies Program is snack sized veggie program that combines the best snacking products from Pure Flavor® in two convenient formats. Format 1: Juno Bites Red Grape Tomatoes, Aurora Bites Mini Sweet Peppers, and Poco Bites Cocktail Cucumbers, all packed in a convenient 4oz themed bag. Format 2: the new Mini Munchies Tomato Snack Pack that comes in a 12oz (4 chamber) breakaway pack that is being launched this winter.

“When the phone rang and my call display said “The North Pole”, I thought it was a prank to be honest but when I picked up and Bernard told me who he was and said he needed our help, we just couldn’t say no”, said Chris Veillon, Chief Marketing Officer. “The timelines were tight and very specific so we had to act fast. It’s not every day that you get that last-minute call from Santa’s Workshop so our team was up for the challenge”, said Veillon.

The team at Pure Flavor® were equally surprised to see Bernard & his team scurrying around the greenhouse & distribution center during their brief stop in Leamington.

The video: https://youtu.be/x7Lf5jWH8yQ

“This is a great opportunity to get fresh snacks in to the hands of kids all over North America (and the world!), we appreciate the help from Bernard & his team to get this to Santa’s sleigh. We gave the elves both types of Mini Munchie packs to make sure they had the variety they needed”, said Veillon.

“He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, he’s gonna find out who’s naughty or nice, Santa Claus is coming to town!”

The story of how Bernard and the rest of Santa’s elves came to Pure Flavor® in search of Mini Munchies is sure to be a new Christmas classic.

Read the full story: https://www.pure-flavor.com/the-week-before-christmas/

To learn more about the Pure Flavor®, please visit pure-flavor.com.

Happy Holidays!

-30-

About Pure Flavor® –

Pure Flavor® is a family of greenhouse vegetable growers who share a commitment to bringing A Life of Pure Flavor™ to communities everywhere. Our passion for sustainable greenhouse growing, strong support for our retail & foodservice customers, and focus on engaging consumers is built on a foundation drawn from generations of growing expertise.

We are the next generation of vegetable growers, inspired to put quality, flavor, and customers first by providing greenhouse-grown vegetables from our farms that are strategically located throughout North America.