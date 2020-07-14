Christopher Gerlach Joins USApple as Director of Industry Analytics

Falls Church, Va. — The U.S. Apple Association (USApple) today announced that Christopher Gerlach will join the organization as Director of Industry Analytics. Gerlach has a wealth of experience in public policy research and economic analysis for large, mission-driven organizations.

Gerlach comes to USApple from the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) where he served as Director of Research. In this role he was responsible for generating original research on the economic and social contributions of the $6.7 trillion retail real estate industry.

Gerlach holds a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from the George Washington University School of Business.

“Chris’ talent for economic analysis is impressive and will help take USApple to the next level of effectiveness,” said USApple President and CEO Jim Bair. “His skillset will supercharge everything we do.”

Gerlach will be assuming the portfolio of Mark Seetin, a long-time USApple team member, who is currently a part-time employee and trending toward retirement. Seetin and Gerlach will overlap to ensure a smooth hand-off of the baton.

“With Mark Seetin’s eventual retirement in the offing, we looked at it as an opportunity to re-think and update the position, and bring in skills that will add new value to the national voice of the apple industry,” continued Bair.

Gerlach’s portfolio at USApple will draw on his strong analytic and research experience to generate state-specific data on farmgate value of the apple crop and downstream jobs and economic activity; analyze and report industry analytics to support USApple policies and lobbying activities; prepare Market News, USApple’s premiere monthly storage report of apple inventory; and provide market intelligence on apple varieties, availability and market conditions to assist the Agriculture Department in making government purchases for school and military programs.

“I am thrilled to be joining the USApple team,” said Gerlach. “For the last decade I have been dedicated to creating and communicating research that demonstrates the integral role that retail real estate plays in the global economy. I am very much looking forward to leveraging those skills and abilities in service of the U.S. apple industry and all of the various sectors it represents.”

Gerlach joins USApple on July 20.