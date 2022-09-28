Church Brothers Announces New Specialty Lettuce Offering

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms is excited to announce the launch of Petite Romaine for retail customers. Field packed in a 2-count bag, the heads come in a convenient stand up, gusseted pouch with an easy to carry handle.

“This new variety of lettuce offers consumers a range of options in usage and a fantastic combination of taste and crunch. Petite Romaine is a hybrid variety, so consumers can enjoy the best characteristics of both romaine and iceberg,” comments Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, Rick Russo. “They are great for use in wraps, as a healthful lettuce boat, or as a delicious base to any salad.”

Each head yields two salad portions and is trimmed in the field to leave very little waste in the package. With high yield and distinctive flavor, this product is the answer to consumers’ desire for less food waste, unique taste, and versatile recipe application within the leafy greens category.

“This is going to be a highlighted product at this year’s IFPA show,” says Russo. “We invite everyone to stop by our booth, #4053, and check it out.”

Petite Romaine is the latest addition to a growing line of retail products offered by Church Brothers. This item is sure to appeal to consumers looking for alternatives to the standard leafy green offerings.

-30-

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.