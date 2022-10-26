Church Brothers Appoints Jennifer Sanchez as Director of Planning & Data Integrity

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Sanchez to Director of Planning & Data Integrity effective immediately.

In a personnel move designed to support Church Brother’s desire to increase utilization of technology in its crop planning, customer service, and revenue management activities, the company has moved Jennifer into this newly created role. Sanchez has played an integral role at Church Brothers over the past two years as Director of Corporate Marketing. In addition to her marketing responsibilities, Jennifer has also stepped into projects that focus on streamlining processes and ensuring the quality of information across the organization. With Church Brother’s increased focus on planning through their partnership with Throughput AI, and continued desire to provide the highest level of customer service, this new role will serve as a hub for managing sales and operations planning processes for the company.

Jennifer’s 20+ years’ experience in Marketing, Sales, and Category Management roles with leading companies in agriculture make her uniquely qualified to lead the planning and data integrity role that will work with departments across the organization.

Rick Russo, Sr. VP of Marketing and Sales commented, “Jennifer has fantastic organization skills, understands data structures, and has already tackled some major projects for us. She fully recognizes how high performance processes ultimately define our service levels, which is why we are excited to place her in this role.”

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables for Foodservice and Retail channels year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation while adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. For more information, visit ChurchBrothers.com.