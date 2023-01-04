Church Brothers Expands Team to Support Ag Operations

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is expanding its team and promoting staff within Ag Operations to support their growing foodservice and retail business.

Brian Hunt, recently appointed Senior VP of Ag Operations, is restructuring and expanding the Ag Operations leadership team to support his vision of increased alignment across the organization. This new structure will create continuity across each of the new directors who will be responsible for their assigned crops, enhancing yields, and increasing customer satisfaction.

“As we continue to expand our foodservice and retail business, it is critical to have the right people and structure in place to manage the complex growing and harvesting operations. This new alignment within Ag Operations will allow Church Brothers to capitalize on growth opportunities and help us move to the next level”, said Brian Hunt, Senior Vice President Ag Operations.

Michael “Mike” Scanlan joins Church Brothers as Director of Ag Operations with a focus on maintenance, trucking, and managing the Tuscan and chimichanga crops. Scanlan has more than 20 years’ experience in agriculture with key roles at Tanimura & Antle and Earthbound, and running Scanlan Family Farms. Scanlan will also work with Brian Hunt on special projects within Ag Ops as they arise. Scanlan commented, “I am thrilled to join Church Brothers and work with Brian Hunt and the entire team to support ongoing growth.”

Francisco Munoz has been promoted to Director of Ag Operations. Munoz will focus on the Romaine, Baby Romaine, and Green Leaf crops, and continue to work in collaboration with the Quality Assurance team through program and policy implementation, ensuring compliance with customer and government regulatory requirements, and leading continuous improvement around quality. Munoz noted, “I have worked for Church Brothers for the past nine years and it has been a great experience, both challenging and rewarding. I originally started in 2013 as a Food Safety Specialist and these last four years I have worked as the Field Food Safety and Quality Control Manager. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had at Church Brothers and for this new role as well. I look forward to working with and learning from the Ag Ops team.”

Charles “Chuck” Clunn was recently promoted to Director of Ag Operations. Clunn will focus on the Iceberg, Broccoli, and Cauliflower crops along with continuing to manage ag operations in the Imperial Valley through contract negotiations, grower relations and managing planting schedules and budgets. Clunn was born and raised in Imperial Valley and has worked for Church Brothers for the last 8 years. Clunn commented, “I am confident that I can create a positive impact on our Church Brothers team and facilitate growth in Ag Ops. I will continue to manage the planning schedules for desert region, and look forward to the ability to work all year long with these crops.”

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.