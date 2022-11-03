Church Brothers Expands Team To Support Value-Added Business

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers is expanding its team to support their growing value-added product lines for foodservice and retail.

Kyle Narciso has joined Church Brothers as Product Manager. Narciso has seven years of experience in the fresh produce industry having worked for companies such as Mann Packing and Ippolito in product management and sales roles.

Narciso’s role at Church Brothers will be to support the value-added business by interfacing with the production scheduling teams, overseeing inventories, and maintaining communication with the sales team. Between their foodservice and retail product lines, Church Brothers produces more than 400 value-added skus, with an increasing amount of product coming from their northern Mexico processing facility.

“As we continue to expand our foodservice and retail value-added product lines, it is critical to have the support and oversight needed to execute for our customers,” said Lisa Dennis, Director of Sales Operations.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.