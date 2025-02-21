Church Brothers Farms Announces Changes To Board of Directors

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms announced today that after 15 years of dedicated service, Robert Thurber is retiring from its Board of Directors, leaving behind strategic contributions that have significantly shaped the company’s growth. In a new chapter of leadership, Emanuel Lazopoulos, a seasoned veteran in the produce industry, will join the board, bringing with him a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives to help guide the company forward. This transition marks an exciting milestone for Church Brothers as it looks ahead to a future of innovation and growth.

Thurber, formerly Vice President of Purchasing at Sysco Corporation and board member at

Tyson Foods, Inc., was instrumental in helping shape a culture of performance at Church

Brothers, serving as a mentor and sounding board for the company’s leadership team. Noted Chairman of the Board Steve Church, “For the past 15 years, we counted on Robert for his feedback and knowledge, and he helped us become a better company every day. Through good years and tough times, we all collaborated as a team to make the best possible decisions for the company.”

As part of the leadership transition, Church Brothers welcomes Emanuel Lazopoulos to the board. Lazopoulos has spent his entire business career in agriculture, most notably as Senior Vice President for Del Monte Fresh Produce, where he lead the North

America team for over 17 years. He was also a founder at both Pessagno Winery and NewStar Fresh Foods, and served as Vice President at DNA Plant Technology and Dole.

Lazopoulos has served on multiple produce industry association boards, including the Produce for Better Health Foundation, Produce Marketing Association, and United Fresh Start Foundation, where he served as a Director and Chairman. In 2020, the United Fresh Produce Association awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I was both thrilled and humbled to accept a position on the Church Brothers Farms Board of Directors,” said Lazopoulos. “I’ve long admired the family and the dynamic company they’ve built and am looking forward to bringing my perspective to the team.”

“With his years of experience in the produce industry, strong market knowledge, and fresh viewpoint, Emanuel is going to be a huge asset to Church Brothers as we keep growing and evolving,” said Brian Church, CEO of Church Brothers Farms. “I’m looking forward to his input on keeping us positioned for long-term success.”

