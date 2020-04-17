Church Brothers Farms Promotes Two Senior Employees

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms recently promoted two employees. Jeff Church is now chief operations officer and Rick Russo joins the executive team as senior vice president of sales and marketing, both report to CEO Brian Church.

As chief operating officer, Church will collaborate with all departments to identify, communicate and support the company’s strategic objectives. As a senior executive, he is working with the company’s customers to meet their needs and further develop existing relationships. He is also charged with reviewing the company’s product portfolio and exploring new business channel opportunities.

In his new role as senior vice president of sales and marketing, Russo is responsible for developing and implementing strategic sales plans. He will also direct new product development objectives and will review and approve an annual marketing plan that includes trade shows, advertising campaigns and other supplemental activities.

“We look forward to Jeff and Rick’s continued strategic support of the company as we move forward during these challenging times,” Brian Church said.

-30-

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically-integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round with an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plant, True Leaf Farms. We are a grower-owned processor, farming the majority of our raw product ourselves; adhering to industry-leading food safety and quality standards. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation. For more information about the company visit ChurchBrothers.com.