Church Brothers, LLC Announces Chief Financial Officer

Church Brothers is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacy Radich to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Radich has played an integral role over the last three years at Church Brothers; her work ethic, commitment, and expertise bring immense value to the organization. Chief Executive Officer, Brian Church commented, “Stacy knows all facets of our business. She shares our values and passion as we push forward as a leader in the fresh produce industry. We are thrilled to have her join our executive team.”

Radich brings in over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting. Her finance and leadership experience began when she served as Senior Manager at Hayashi Wayland, from 2009 through 2018. Throughout her years, Radich continued to build her expertise within the fresh produce industry as a Sr. Financial Auditor for various companies in the Salinas Valley, including Church Brothers and affiliated entities.

In 2018, Radich joined Church Brothers as Director of Accounting. Over the past three years, her role has grown and she has consistently driven results within the department. Stacy is an admirable leader and on behalf of the accounting team, executives, and partners, it is an honor for her to commit to this new role.

Radich commented, “I am excited to step into the CFO role and assist the company with executing its strategic plan. I am fortunate to have a great accounting team, executive team, and board members supporting me and providing value to the financial decisions of the company.”

Background & Family Life

Radich is a Watsonville, California native. She attended the Santa Clara University where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Stacy became a licensed Certified Public Accountant in 2011. When she is not in office, you can find her with her husband running around after their two little ones Lily and Jack.