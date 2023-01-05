Church Brothers Solidifies Retail Value Added Lineup With Addition of New Items

SALINAS, Calif. – Church Brothers Farms is expanding their retail value added lineup with three new items: Green Beans, Sugar Snap Peas, and Snow Peas. All three products are washed, ready to enjoy and offered in 12 oz, 8 oz, and 6 oz packs, respectively. The Sugar Snap Peas are sweet and stringless.

“These new items round out our lineup of Church Brothers branded convenience vegetables for retail, which now totals over 20 skus,” comments Alex McCloskey, vice president of retail business development. “We are excited that retailers can now fully stock their cut vegetable section with our brand.”

The company began shipping select retail value added items under the Church Brothers brand in 2021. This year has brought the addition of several core skus in the cut veg category, ranging from florets and blends, to Brussels sprouts and green beans, to specialty lettuce items. “It’s really nice to see the breadth of items that we can offer retailers at this point,” said McCloskey.

Church Brothers also has the capability to service retailers with field packed vegetables and value added foodservice packs for deli needs, in addition to their retail value added packs. All products are available year-round, shipping seasonally from Salinas, CA and Yuma, AZ.

Church Brothers’ full lineup is available to ship nationwide and can be found at select retailers.

About Church Brothers Farms

Church Brothers Farms is a vertically integrated family owned and operated company that produces a full line of fresh vegetables year-round. Church Brothers has an in-house farming/harvest program and state of the art processing plants in the U.S. and Mexico. The Church family has a legacy of service and innovation in the Salinas Valley that spans multiple generations.