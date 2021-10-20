Citrus Preview: Disilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic See Increased Demand & Offer Sustainable Packaging

Chelsea, MA – DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are ready to deliver delicious, vitamin-packed organic and conventional citrus for the coming citrus season. Current program offerings include navels, mandarins, grapefruit, lemons, and limes – as well as specialty citrus items including heirloom navels, cara-cara navels, blood oranges, minneolas, stem and leaf murcotts, satsumas, golden nuggets, pummelos and melo golds.

Demand for specialty citrus continues to grow in both conventional and organic categories; organic citrus in particular has seen strong growth in the past several years. Organic citrus is one of the leading categories of all organic purchases. This season Morning Kiss Organic and DiSilva Fruit are again prepared to offer the best quality citrus from an extensive grower network.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in demand for citrus as consumers continue to seek the health and nutritional benefits of the immune-boosting vitamin C superstars. Navel oranges can provide more than 100% of recommend daily vitamin C in a deliciously refreshing format – and that’s an excellent value proposition,” says Alden Guptill, Sales Manager at DiSilva Fruit.

This season Morning Kiss Organic will offer several organic citrus products in Bio-Able packaging that is 100% recyclable and degradable. While traditional plastics can take over 200 years to break down, this material fully breaks down within 2 years and bio-assimilates in both terrestrial and marine environments. The packaging contains no additives – a patent pending manufacturing process allows plastic to shift from hydrophobic to hydrophilic two years after production. Private label opportunities are available.

“We always look forward to California citrus season; our organic citrus is a natural way to add some color to cold and dreary New England winters,” says Nelly Czajkowski, Sales Manager at Morning Kiss Organic. “And our new sustainable packaging option is one more way consumers can feel confident that our organic citrus is not only good for their families but for the planet as well.”

Employing just-in-time inventory management, citrus is freshly packed to order, in customizable packaging reducing loss to spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line. Produce is delivered daily to ensure the highest quality, and best tasting selection available.

About DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic:

DiSilva Fruit and Morning Kiss Organic are part of the Arrowfarms family of companies, headquartered in Massachusetts. Products are available year-round in a range of customizable formats and innovative packaging solutions offering economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available.