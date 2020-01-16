Citrus Superstar: Cara Cara Navels From Morning Kiss Organic

Chelsea, MA – Organic cara cara navels are now available from Morning Kiss Organic who is expecting to have their biggest year yet when it comes to specialty citrus. Sales of cara cara navels have increased significantly in the last 5 years. Consumer appreciation likely stems from the fact that cara cara navels are sweeter, lower in acid and feature a higher vitamin A and C content than that of a standard navel.

“Demand for specialty citrus continues to grow, and consumers are particularly loving cara cara navels. We are excited to offer an organic option from our extensive network of high-quality growers,” says Nelly Czajkowski, Sales Manager at Morning Kiss Organic.

Cara cara navels from Morning Kiss Organic will be packed with a pink band to differentiate from traditional navels and hint at the sweet pink interior of the fruit. The band also guarantees the organic sale while minimizing plastic packaging. Cara caras will also be available in 3ct bags.

Morning Kiss Organic’s current program offerings include organic navels, grapefruit, lemons, and limes – as well as a full line of specialty citrus items including, cara-cara navels, mandarins, and minneolas.

Employing just-in-time inventory management, citrus is freshly packed to order, in customizable packaging reducing loss to spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line. Produce is delivered daily to ensure the highest quality, and best tasting selection available.

About Morning Kiss Organic:

Morning Kiss Organic is part of Arrowfarms, headquartered in Massachusetts. Morning Kiss Organic offers a wide range of fresh, high quality produce available year round in customized, affordable programs. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.

