City of Lake Forest Names Image Plastics & Packaging / PEAKfresh USA its 2020 Best Plastic Fabrication Company

Lake Forest, Calif. – Image Plastics & Packaging / PEAKfresh USA today announces it has been recognized with a 2020 Best of Lake Forest Award by the city in which the company is based.

The Lake Forest Award Program identifies companies each year that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. They look for local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through their service to their customers and local community.

Various sources of information are gathered and analyzed for each award category. Winners are determined based on the information collected both internally and from data provided by third parties. Image Plastics & Packaging / PEAKfresh USA was bestowed with Best Plastic Fabrication Company.

“I moved my headquarters to Lake Forest in 2011 and couldn’t be happier, said Greg Ganzerla, President, CEO of Image Plastics & Packaging / PEAKfresh USA. The city takes great pride in providing a safe and productive environment for businesses. I am extremely honored to receive their 2020 Best of Award and look forward to continuing to support and contribute to the city of Lake Forest, my fellow local businesses and the wonderful residents here.”

About Lake Forest Award Program

The Lake Forest Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Lake Forest area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The Lake Forest Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Their mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Image Plastics & Packaging / PEAKfresh USA

Lake Forest, Calif.-basedImage Plastics & Packagingis an industry leader with the knowledge, resources and expertise to address any packaging needs. Both a distributor and manufacturer, they provide standard and custom packaging including retail and commercial-use bags, stand up pouches, labels, stretch film, RPC stretch lids and more. PEAKfresh USA features modified atmosphere products such as home use bags, box liners and pallet covers for extending the life of produce. All PEAKfresh products are proudly made in the United States. Notably, in 2018, NASA began using PEAKfresh bags for produce being sent to and stored at the International Space Station. To learn more, visit www.imageplastics.com and www.peakfreshusa.com or call 877-537-3748.