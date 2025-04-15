CMI Orchards Announces Expansion and Business Updates Amid Continued Growth

WENATCHEE, WA – CMI Orchards, a recognized leader in the apple, pear, and cherry industry, is pleased to announce a series of transformative updates that further solidify its position as one of the world’s premier fruit suppliers. Fueled by sustained growth and strategic alignment, CMI continues to expand both its operational footprint and its team to meet rising global demand.

Following the closure of Sage Fruit Company, CMI Orchards proudly welcomed Chelan Fruit, Legacy Fruit, and Pacific Coast Cherry Packers into its family of packing facilities. The integration of these warehouses, along with the increased volume of apples and cherries, positions CMI as the world’s leading supplier of both commodities.

Through the recent expansion, CMI has significantly broadened its growing regions to include the Yakima Valley, Hood River, and The Dalles, while also adding acreage in the Columbia Basin, and the Wenatchee Valley – ensuring access to some of the most premium fruit-growing areas in the country.

In a milestone development, cherry packing operations are returning to Yakima, WA for CMI, after many years. This facility, strategically situated near southern Washington orchards, enhances operational efficiency, strengthens quality control, and increases access to the region’s high-quality cherry supply.

CMI remains dedicated to innovation and excellence, especially in the high-flavor apple category. The company now handles nearly half of the total SugarBee® apple crop, reinforcing its leadership in this sought-after variety and satisfying the growing appetite for premium, flavor-forward apples.

Additionally, the combined strengths of former Sage Fruit partners in Yakima have bolstered CMI’s regional distribution network, ensuring faster, more efficient delivery and service across the country.

“As we grow, our commitment to quality and long-term partnerships remains unwavering,” said Bob Mast, President of CMI Orchards. “We’re thrilled to welcome three new team members from Sage Fruit, Kaci Komstadius, Doug Hearron, and Rich Mendonza, whose experience and expertise will further elevate our service and capabilities.”

To accommodate its expanding team and operations, the CMI corporate headquarters will be relocating to a new, state-of-the-art facility at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee in late April.

These exciting updates reflect CMI’s ongoing mission to lead with integrity, deliver exceptional fruit, and build lasting partnerships across the produce industry.

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers and packers of premium quality apples, pears, cherries, apricots and organics. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.