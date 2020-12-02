CMI Orchards Announces Growth in Organic Sales; Timely for New Year’s Resolutions

Wenatchee, WA – Over the past decade, CMI Orchards has continued to invest significantly in overall organic growth, bringing to market some of the very first club organics such as Ambrosia, KIKU, Kanzi, Jazz, Envy, Smitten and EverCrisp apples. CMI Orchards’ overall organic apple production is up 25.5% over last year, and organic pear production is up 73.2%. Additional growth is expected in the new year.

CMI’s branded organic apples continue to demonstrate solid performance. According to Nielsen Fresh Facts, Ambrosia, Kanzi, and Jazz have the highest distribution of any branded organic apples, taking the top three positions for the past 52 weeks. Organic Envy, a newcomer to the organic market in 2019, has realized significant volume gains this year. CMI leadership anticipates the organic Envy variety will continue to accelerate to the top position to match the conventional variety. Currently, Envy holds the highest retail pricing of any organic branded apple, with a $3.00 per pound average.

More than 10 years ago, CMI developed the Daisy Girl Organics brand to help retailers capture incremental sales for organic apples, pears and cherries. The brand has created an internationally-recognized mark of quality for CMI’s organic program.

CMI’s Daisy Girl Organics label held the #1 position for the top-selling organic apple and pear brand in the U.S.A. for several years running. However, with the introduction of many private label organic brands, Daisy Girl branded sales have been reallocated to support retailer demand for private label programs. “Our organic growth remains strong and we’ve proven that we are one of the best year-round organic suppliers in the industry,” explained Marketing Specialist Danelle Huber.

CMI orchards are located in Washington State – known as one of the premier growing areas in the world for apples, pears and cherries. The nutrient-rich soil, arid climate, plentiful water, and advanced growing practices provide the right ingredients for producing top-quality fruit. These same elements also make Washington the finest place to grow organic apples, pears and cherries.

“We’re very pleased with this growth. The new year is the perfect time to commit to health and wellness and many shoppers choose to do this by opting for organic products,” commented Brand Manager Rochelle Bohm. “CMI is perfectly positioned to support retailers focused on offering their customers new and exciting products that drive sales and satisfy organic shoppers year-round. With the highest number of club apples of any shipper, and award-winning sales tools, we’re poised to continue this growth in the new year with some incredible organic promotions.”

CMI Orchards is one of the largest growers, packers, and shippers of premium Washington State apples, pears, and cherries. Selling the fresh fruit produced by its owners, four independently-owned family farming and picking companies in Central Washington, the CMI Orchards team is dedicated to delivering the best tasting, highest-quality fruit to customers throughout the United States and the world.

For more information on CMI Orchards, visit www.cmiorchards.com.