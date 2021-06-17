CMI Orchards Announces Strong Start to Northwest Cherry Season

Wenatchee, WA.- CMI Orchards anticipates growth in the 2021 cherry crop.

Excellent weather conditions, including an absence of significant frost events, have contributed to outstanding quality, great sizing, and 17% growth of this year’s crop as compared to 2020. “We are seeing consistent spread throughout our growing districts, with Skeena and Sweetheart cherries showing exceptional size and quality,” explained Joel Hewitt, Domestic Sales Organic Manager for the company.

“The timing of this year’s crop started off a bit later than last year but is lining up nicely with market demand with limited overlap with the California crop. We expect harvest to continue throughout the remainder of June and July,” explained Export Manager Scott Agnew.

CMI Orchards is the leader in Northwest cherries, bringing a number of specialty varieties and innovative programs to retail partners. Vice President of Marketing, George Harter, describes CMI’s selling tools as second to none. “The Northwest cherry season is short and sweet, and our goal is to deliver the best sales opportunities for our customers creating a win-win situation,” he said. “We’re expecting to peak just in time for Independence Day celebrations, and our American Dream program is a great tool for retailers to stir up excitement in store with eye-catching, patriotic displays and packaging.”

“Cherries are one of the most profitable items in produce. We work hard to provide exceptional and consistent quality across all brands and varieties we supply. Matched with our innovative marketing and advertising efforts and support, we’re able to help retailers introduce new varieties to customers and maximize sales,” explained Brand Manager Rochelle Bohm.

“We continue to revise and leverage digital marketing efforts to drive sales with our retail customers. We use a variety of methods, including beacon targeting to digital out-of-home, which allows us to connect with consumers as they make buying decisions. It has been a profitable strategy for our retailer customers,” said Marketing Specialist Danelle Huber.

