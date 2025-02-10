CMI Orchards Proudly Sponsors Sarah Barkley on Her Quest for Athletic Excellence at the 2025 CrossFit Games

CMI Orchards proudly announces the sponsorship of Sarah Barkley, a dynamic member of our sales team and a passionate CrossFit coach and athlete. Sarah, who manages key sales accounts at CMI Orchards, is setting her sights on qualifying for the 2025 CrossFit Games.

Sarah’s athletic journey testifies to her dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. After competing in the 2024 CrossFit Games, she now embarks on her 2025 campaign with goals to:

• Qualify for the 2025 CrossFit Games

• Launch her campaign with the CrossFit Open (February 27–March 17)

• Advance to the Semifinals (April 3–6), where the top 2% in each age group compete

Reflecting on her journey and drive, Sarah shares, “My personal goal is to push myself to be the best athlete I can be and inspire others to realize they are capable of far more than they ever imagined. When I started CrossFit at 40, I never intended to compete. Over the years, my passion evolved, and I became obsessed with improving physically, mentally, and emotionally. One quote that guides me: ‘A ship is safe in the harbor, but that’s not what ships are for.’”

Rochelle Bohm, Vice President of Marketing, emphasizes the natural fit of Sarah’s sponsorship: “Sarah is a strong, talented team member who sets sky-high challenges for herself in everything she pursues. We are excited to support her journey as she competes at the highest level in the CrossFit games. And of course, Sarah will fuel her workouts with the very best-tasting apples, pears, and cherries, grown right here in Washington State.”

CMI invites the produce industry to follow Sarah’s progress as she prepares for the 2025 CrossFit Games on Instagram and Facebook at @sbbarkley. To follow the CrossFit Games, visit https://games.crossfit.com

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is a premier producer of fresh, high-quality apples, pears, and cherries grown in Washington State. Committed to excellence in both our products and our people, we innovate and lead in sustainable agriculture, delivering the best fruits to our customers while supporting our team’s diverse passions. Visit www.cmiorchards.com.

Please direct inquiries to Rochelle Bohm, rochelleb@cmiorchards.com