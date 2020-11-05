CMI Orchards Recognized as 2020 Washington Apple Education Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year

Wenatchee, WA – CMI Orchards has been announced as the 2020 Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) Volunteer Organization of the Year. Annually, the non-profit WAEF recognizes an organization for their efforts to make a difference through volunteerism. The award was presented during a ceremony at the CMI headquarters on Wednesday.

In addition to financial support, 16 CMI Orchards staff members have volunteered with WAEF to support a variety of eight events and activities to further the mission of impacting lives through access to educational opportunities this year. CMI Orchards’ employee volunteer contributions include the following:

December Career Tour Hosts: 9 volunteers

December Holiday Dinner Table Facilitators: 2 volunteers

Scholarship Committee Members: 3 volunteers

Student Mentors: 2 volunteers

Virtual Learning Circle & Workshop Presenter: 1 volunteer

Event Support: 2 volunteers

WAEF Board of Directors: 1 volunteer

Care Package Organization: 4 volunteers

”The desire to make a difference is evident throughout this company. The genuine commitment of CMI employees that take time to connect with students, help with events, and serve on Foundation committees is inspiring. Our thanks to the individuals that volunteered this year and to the company for encouraging their involvement,” said WAEF Board Chairman Chris Willett.

“CMI is honored and humbled to be named WAEF’s Volunteer Organization of the Year. We are extremely thankful for the time, effort and enthusiasm our employees have demonstrated to help further the mission and work of such an impactful organization. WAEF is the leading charitable organization for the tree fruit industry and works to champion and guide students through educational opportunities with direct links back to the industry. It is an honor to support this important effort,” explainedBob Mast, President of CMI Orchards.

“CMI Orchards was one of the earliest supporters of the WAEF mission. In fact, they joined with two other industry partners to create our first scholarship and have been a tremendous partner since,” explained WAEF Executive Director Jennifer Witherbee.

WAEF relies on nearly 200 volunteers annually. These volunteers provide valuable outreach and support to the Foundation’s scholarship recipients, assist with fundraising events, select annual recipients of the Foundation’s scholarships, provide direction on governance committees, and other important functions.

Established in 1994, the Washington Apple Education Foundation is the charitable organization of the tree fruit industry. Its mission is to impact lives through access to educational opportunities. Annually WAEF awards over $1 million in scholarships to kids raised in tree fruit industry families. Funding for the Foundation is generated through annual contributions made by members and supporters of Washington’s tree fruit industry. For more information on WAEF visit, www.waef.org.

CMI Orchards is one of the largest growers, packers, and shippers of premium Washington State apples, pears, and cherries. Selling the fresh fruit produced by its owners, four independently-owned family farming and picking companies in Central Washington, the CMI Orchards team is dedicated to delivering the best tasting, highest-quality fruit to customers throughout the United States and the world.

For more information on CMI Orchards, visit www.cmiorchards.com.