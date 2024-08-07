CMI Orchards Reveals EverCrisp Outshines Fuji in Sweet Apple Comparison Study

Wenatchee, WA — CMI Orchards reveals compelling new data showcasing the superior performance of Washington-grown EverCrisp® apples. Results from an April study conducted in partnership with Category Partners show consumer test groups overwhelmingly prefer EverCrisp® over Fuji when compared in blind tastings.

Rochelle Bohm, Vice President of Marketing at CMI Orchards, explains, “An impressive 90% of participants favored EverCrisp®, with 18 out of 20 consumers preferring its superior flavor and texture to Fuji. We knew EverCrisp® would shine, however didn’t expect such overwhelming evidence in support of targeting sweet apple buyers, like Fuji, to drive trial of EverCrisp®.” Bohm shared that CMI has custom tools retailers can use to lure consumers to trial new flavors, including a “Like Fuji? You’ll LOVE EverCrisp” signage campaign.

The data highlights a significant opportunity for retailers to capture incremental dollars and earn repeat rings. “The superior sweetness and juiciness of EverCrisp® make it a standout choice. The study results showed that it scored 31% ahead of Fuji in flavor, and rated 19% better in texture, confirming it’s status as an optimal upsell to its core counterpart, Fuji,” says Bohm.

Loren Foss, Vice President of Business Strategy, adds, “EverCrisp is even sweeter and juicier than most other sweet core varieties, and its long shelf life prolongs freshness, reducing waste and maximizing sales—offering both superior flavor and practical benefits for retailers.”

Foss further explains that the study revealed most consumers are eager to try new apples, but often need incentives such as pricing promotions or engaging displays. “The demand for high-flavor apples remains strong, making EverCrisp® a prime candidate for premium placement in stores,” he says. “EverCrisp® apples received a 71% approval rating for flavor and an 87% approval rating for texture, highlighting the opportunity to trade shoppers up from core to premium branded apples to capture those higher rings at the register.” Foss added that additional promotional tactics, like sales contests–with rewards ranging from cash prizes to trips to Washington State–reward top sales performance and can be customized for each participating store.

Washington-grown EverCrisp® apples benefit from optimal growing conditions. The Columbia River nourishes orchard soil with rich glacial minerals, while less than a foot of rain per year naturally reduces orchard sprays due to the low moisture levels which helps keep pests and fungus levels low.

“We’re excited to partner with retailers to showcase the exceptional quality of EverCrisp®,” says Bohm. “With its superior taste, long shelf life, and the Washington advantage, EverCrisp® is the perfect apple to boost your sales and satisfy your customers.”

About CMI Orchards

CMI Orchards is one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of premium quality conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries. Based in Wenatchee, WA, CMI Orchards delivers outstanding fruit across the U.S.A. and exports to over 60 countries worldwide.