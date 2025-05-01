CMI’s Sarah Barkley Qualifies for the 2025 CrossFit Games, Ranked #8 in the World

We are thrilled to announce that CMI Sales Manager, Sarah Barkley has officially qualified for the 2025 CrossFit Games, ranking #8 in the world in her division. This is an exceptional achievement and a powerful testament to Sarah’s grit, dedication, and unmatched skill in the sport of CrossFit.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of athletes from around the globe compete in the CrossFit Open, the first stage in the road to the Games. In Sarah’s age group alone, over 9,000 athletes participated worldwide.

The CrossFit Semifinals serve as the second qualifying stage on the road to the 2025 CrossFit Games. The top 125 athletes in Sarah’s division advanced to the Semifinals—and Sarah delivered a dominant performance, securing her place among the world’s elite.

As a result, Sarah will be competing at the 2025 CrossFit Games, taking place August 21–24, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio, where she’ll go head-to-head with the top 30 women in her age group worldwide.

“This accomplishment is beyond my wildest dreams,” says Barkley. “I’m so grateful to have the support of CMI and to be able to share this accomplishment with the whole team. I truly couldn’t have done it without their support. Though this is a huge accomplishment, the best is yet to come and I look forward to seeing what we can do at the Games!!”

“Qualifying for the CrossFit Games is no small feat, and it’s a true reflection of the hard work, discipline, and relentless determination Sarah’s poured into this journey,” states CMI CEO, Bob Mast. “We’re all so proud and can’t wait to cheer her on this August!”

Please join us in celebrating this massive milestone and cheering her on as she prepares to compete against the very best on the global stage. Congratulations, Sarah!