College Football Kick Off with Idaho Potatoes and Shuman Farms

Idaho Potato Commission and Shuman Farms Ring in the Start of College Football Season with Rooted Rivalry: Onions vs. Potatoes Tailgate

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho® potatoes and Shuman Farms sweet onions – two of the most versatile veggies in the produce aisle went head-to-head – or should we say root-to-root – at the first ever Rooted Rivalry: Onions vs. Potatoes tailgate held at Georgia Southern’s Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga. on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

“When you combine two amazing college football teams like Boise State and Georgia Southern playing for the first time and a tailgate taste-off between Idaho potatoes and sweet onions, you get the Rooted Rivalry, a “mash” made in heaven,” said Jamey Higham, president & CEO of the Idaho Potato Commission. “We’re always looking for unique and engaging opportunities to promote Idaho potatoes and this checked all of the boxes.”

“It was a first-time meeting on the football field for Georgia Southern and Boise State, but sharing a tailgate spread is a time honored tradition for sweet onions and Idaho potatoes,” said John Shuman, President and CEO of Shuman Farms. “Sharing delicious food and engaging with fans on how to include fresh produce in their game day dishes is a win all around.”

It was hard to miss the Rooted Rivalry tailgate with the Big Idaho Potato Truck and Shuman Farms’ Giant Sweet Onion parked at the entrance to Paulson Stadium. Both Eagles and Broncos fans snapped photos with Spuddy Buddy, played games to win sweet onion or potato swag and snacked on delicious Idaho potato chips and Shuman Farms sweet onion dip.

The Rooted Rivalry continued during the game with an on-field race between fans to carry potatoes or onions the fastest from the 15 yard line into the endzone. Custom Rooted Rivalry t-shirts were thrown out to fans by the Georgia Southern cheer team, and the video board featured fast facts about Idaho potatoes and sweet onions throughout the game.

Both Georgia Southern and Boise State played hard, with Boise State ultimately taking home the win in the season-opening game 56-45.

The Big Idaho Potato Truck made several stops around Statesboro including the grand opening of Texas Roadhouse on August 26 and at Food Lion on August 30 where the Truck’s Big Helping Charity, in partnership with Food Lion, donated $1,000 to the Friendship Baptist Church Food Bank in Statesboro. For every signature received on the truck’s signature board, $1 is earned for a charity chosen by the store. The Big Helping board received 1,000 signatures from shoppers throughout the day.

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers they are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance, that differentiates Idaho potatoes from potatoes grown in other states for over 87 years. Please visit Idaho Potato Commission’s website for all things Idaho potatoes.

About Shuman Farms

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in Southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer and shipper of premium sweet onions. Shuman Farms has been providing high-quality sweet onions to customers across North America for three generations. The family-owned organization is committed to sustainability and innovation, using environmentally friendly farming practices and cutting-edge technology to ensure the best possible product. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.