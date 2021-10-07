Colombia Avocado Board Elects New Officers to Two-Year Term

Orlando, Fla. – In September, the nine-member Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) elected four new officers to Board of Directors, serving a two-year term from 2021 through 2023. Pedro Aguilar of Westfalia Colombia will serve as Chairman, and Ricardo Uribe of Cartama will serve as Vice-Chairman. Serving as Secretary is Jorge Restrepo of Corpohass, and serving as Treasurer will be Kellen Newhouse of WestPak Avocados. The newly elected officers, together with other members of the CAB, will be instrumental in helping cultivate new consumers of Colombian avocados in the United States.

“On behalf of the members of the Colombia Avocado Board, I want to congratulate and thank our new officers for their commitment to the mission of the CAB,” said managing director, William Watson. “As we continue to roll out our promotion of Colombian Hass avocados in the United States, I look forward to working with them to help grow U.S. demand for Colombian avocados.”

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of the CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with the Hass Avocado Board to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. The CAB was created in late 2020 and operates under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information or a full list of the Board of Directors and committee assignments, visit the Who We Are section of avocadoscolombia.com or contact William Watson, Managing Director of the CAB at wwatson@thefreshapproach.info.