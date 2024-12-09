Colombia Avocado Elects New Directors Will Provide Strategic Support to Enhance Domestic Strategy

Orlando, FL – The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) met at their annual meeting to elect four new board members; two importers and two exporters.

New to the nine-member Board of Directors is:

Carlos Andres Londoño, CAB Exporter Director from Jardin Exotics

Current Members who were re-elected include:

Kellen Newhouse, CAB Treasurer and Importer Director from West Pak Avocado, Inc.

Sergio Plata Ortiz, CAB Vice Chair and Exporter Director from Baika Fruit

Dustin Hahn, CAB Importer Director from Naturipe Avocados

The board consists of nine director members who each serve a two-year term and can be re-elected to continue serving subsequent terms. The Board of Directors play an integral role in decision making and providing strategic input to guide U.S. market development for Colombia Avocados.

Carlos Andres Londoño is the newly elected Exporter Director replacing Maurico Moranth of Montana Fruits. Sergio Plata Ortiz was re-elected as Exporter Director and also elected to serve as Vice Chair, on the Executive Committee. Katheryn Mejia was reappointed as the CAB Director representing Corpohass on the board. Dustin Hahn with Naturipe Avocados and Kellen Newhouse with West Pak Avocado, were also re-elected serving new terms. Other continuing board members include:

Ricardo Uribe, CAB Chair and Exporter Director with Cartama

Ricardo Mejia, CAB Exporter Director with Fruty Green

Katheryn Mejia, CAB Director with Corpohass

Brock Becker, CAB Importer Director with Mission Produce

Brian Gomez, CAB Importer Director with Green Fruit Avocados

“The Colombia Avocado Board greatly appreciates Mr. Mauricio Moranth for his dedicated time and contributions as a CAB Exporter Director, and we look forward to continuing our work together. We also welcome Mr. Carlos Andres Londoño as the newest member of our Board of Directors”, said CAB Managing Director, Manuel Michel. “As we look to the future, we are honored to collaborate with both new and longstanding association members who are committed to expanding the avocado category and strengthening Colombia’s reputation as a dependable, year-round source. With Colombian avocado volume rising, our focus on consistent quality, fast shipping times, and year-round availability gives us confident that we are poised for continued growth and another record-breaking year,” he concluded.

Since receiving approval to enter the U.S. market in 2017, Colombian avocados have seen significant growth in imports. In 2023, approximately 30 million pounds were shipped to the U.S., and projections for 2024 indicate a substantial increase to 95 million pounds—a 216% year-over-year rise. This growing volume offers retailers the opportunity to expand their programs and explore new possibilities with high-quality avocados from Colombia.

For more information on promotional programs, availability, or to get started with Colombian Avocados, visit avocadoscolombia.com .

About Colombia Avocado Board

The mission of CAB is to build the tools to work in sync with the Hass Avocado Board to cultivate consumers in the United States by aligning growers, exporters, and importers together under one cohesive marketing effort focused on Colombian avocados. CAB was certified by USDA on January 7, 2020, under the authorization of the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 2000 (7 U.S.C. 7801-7813). For more information, please visit avocadoscolombia.com.